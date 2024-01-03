Finlay Minerals reports on Completion of the Second Year PIL Property Option Terms by Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (formerly ATAC Resources Ltd.) has fulfilled its Year 2 obligations pursuant to the PIL Property Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated February 28, 2022. (Reference: FYL NR03-22 "Finlay Minerals signs Definitive Option Agreement for the option of its PIL Property" dated March 1, 2022 on www.sedarplus.ca).

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Cascadia may exercise the option to acquire a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000, share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000 and incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts on or before December 31, 2026. Following the exercise of the Option Agreement, Cascadia and Finlay would hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture would be formed.

Results of the 2023 PIL field work program will be reported by Cascadia when all results are received and duly compiled.

The PIL Property is located in the heart of the Toodoggone mining district of north-central British Columbia. Multiple porphyry copper-gold and vein-related gold-silver targets have been identified on the PIL and it is neighboured by TDG Gold Corporation's Sable/Baker Property, Canasil Resource's Brenda Property, AMARC Resources/Freeport - McMoRan's joint-ventured Joy Property and Skeena Resource's Sofia Property. The PIL Property is 25 km northwest of the former Kemess South Mine and property and is 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyer's Project.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with two additional properties in northern British Columbia:

The Silver Hope Property covers 213.11 km 2 and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has year-round access from Houston, BC .





Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Finlay Minerals Ltd., Ilona Lindsay, Vice President, Corporate Relations, Tel: 604-684-3099, [email protected]