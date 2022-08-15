Finlay Minerals receives Exploration Permit for its Silver Hope Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a five-year Multi Year Area Based British Columbia Mines Act Permit (Mineral) which allows Finlay to commence the 2022 exploration drilling program on its Silver Hope Property ("the Silver Hope"). Field preparations will begin within the next couple of weeks with drilling anticipated to follow in September.

The Silver Hope Property is located approximately 70 kilometres (km) south-east of Houston, BC and is accessible year-round by road. The Silver Hope is positioned within a highly prospective area with producing and past-producing mines, as well as brown-fields exploration projects as neighbours. Finlay is targeting both Equity Silver Mine type Silver (Ag) – Copper (Cu) – Gold (Au), and porphyry Cu-Au-Molybdenum (Mo) mineralization in multiple target areas on the property. (Click HERE to view the drill target areas).

2022 Drilling Silver Hope:

The planned 2,000m drill program will evaluate some of the high-priority, undrilled targets within the Equity East and Allin Target Areas. The Equity East and Allin targets have combined multi-element geochemical, and geophysical anomalies (airborne magnetic and ground induced polarization surveys) strongly associated with the Goosly Intrusive Complex (GIC). The former Equity Silver open pit and underground mine is located on the western edge of the magnetic high anomaly which is interpreted as the GIC.

Follow-up drilling in the Gaul Zone along the Main Trend will target down dip and south along strike of the mineralized zone. The planned drill holes will follow up from historic drill holes: 88TG-26, 88TG-30 and 87TG-24 for which the Company is missing assay data, and which only has reported intercepts.

Additionally, there is planned drilling to test along strike to the south of the Gaul Zone to follow-up drill hole SH21-09 which intersected 76.57m (from 80.23m) grading 0.45% Cu, 14.6g/t silver Ag, and 0.14g/t Au. (Reference: Finlay NR01-22 dated January 20, 2022 on SEDAR). The Gaul Zone mineralization remains open to the south and down dip.

The Silver Hope is located on the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nations. Finlay Minerals is actively working to engage with the local communities in whose territories we operate in accordance with our values and respect for Indigenous Nations.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

