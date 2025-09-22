Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results from airborne magnetic surveys conducted over the SAY and JJB properties (refer to Figure 1), have identified significant northwest- and northeast-trending structures. These structures resemble those found in the Toodoggone area of British Columbia, which is recognized for its potential to host larger porphyry and epithermal deposits. A total of 1,900 kilometres ("km") of airborne magnetic survey data was collected over the two properties.

Follow-up groundwork at the SAY property focused on the IFT target, where a large circular magnetic anomaly, measuring 2.5 km by 2.5 km, was identified. This anomaly displays geophysical signatures similar to those observed in other copper porphyry deposits. Additionally, a second kilometre-scale target, known as Ozzy, was identified. Ozzy is located at the intersection of a northeast-trending magnetic anomaly and a northwest-trending magnetic anomaly. Further follow-up work is planned for both targets.

The SAY property was acquired in 2024, and an inaugural field program concentrated on chip sampling and mapping along the 4.3-kilometer-long SPUR Trend last summer. This effort led to the discovery of the 200 m x 200 m copper-silver mineralized AG Zone and confirmed the continuity of high-grade copper-silver mineralization at the Spur Target. Chip sampling at the AG Zone included 9.5 metres of 0.94% Cu and 18.1 g/t Ag. (1)

The JJB property was staked in February, 2025 for its porphyry potential. Three main copper showings—Squingula, Quin, and Pat—have been identified. Squingula and Quin are located near an Eocene intrusion on the western side, and show a coincident magnetic high linked to a multi-element geochemical anomaly from limited sampling. This summer, fieldwork focused on the PAT target, one of three potential targets. This work aimed to evaluate the similarities between the high-grade copper-silver mineralization found at JJB and the SPUR/AG targets within the SAY Property.

SAY & JJB Project Highlights:

SAY 2025 Program : JJB 2025 Program :



• Over 1,200 line-km of airborne magnetics • Completion of Finlay's inaugural field program



• Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey • Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey



• Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat) • Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)



• 84 rock samples collected • 700 line-km of airborne magnetics



• 307 soil samples collected • 18 rock samples collected



• 275 biogeochemistry samples collected • 35 soil and talus samples collected

Processing of the LiDAR and satellite mineral alteration data is on-going. All field samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis with results pending.

Situated in the underexplored Bear Lake corridor, the SAY and JJB projects are part of a 135-kilometre geological corridor that includes American Eagle Gold's NAK project, as well as Amarc Resources and Boliden Mineral Canada's DUKE copper-molybdenum-silver-gold prospects.

PIL and ATTY Project Updates:

Exploration work at the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone projects is on-going and anticipated to be completed within the next two weeks with continued induced polarization geophysical surveys. The PIL and ATTY work is fully funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. under their respective Earn-In Agreements (2) with Finlay acting as the operator.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

