Finlay Minerals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market and Gains DTC Eligibility in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and that the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "FYMNF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FYL".

The Company further announces that concurrent to receiving qualification to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market, it has also gained eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

Robert Brown, President & CEO of Finlay states:

"We are pleased that the trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB and the access to DTC services will enable Finlay to expand its US and global shareholder base, broaden its visibility, and increase liquidity over time. We look forward to the opportunities that this trading platform will provide."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of OTCQB trading and DTC eligibility. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration results, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, and the other risk factors described in Finlay's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.

For further information: Finlay Minerals Ltd., Ilona Lindsay, Vice President, Corporate Relations,Tel: 604-684-3099, [email protected]