Finlay Minerals Appoints an Executive Chairman, President & CEO, and Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert F. Brown as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Ilona Barakso Lindsay as President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brown and Ms. Lindsay formerly held the positions of President & CEO, and Vice President Corporate Relations, respectively. Both Mr. Brown and Ms. Lindsay also continue to be directors of Finlay.

The Company is further pleased to announce the appointment and to welcome Susan Flasha as Vice President, Corporate Development. Ms. Flasha has held positions with Brixton Metals in Corporate Development and as Senior Geologist where she established partnerships with BHP Group Ltd. and Eldorado Gold Corp., and Pretium Resources as Senior Project Geologist for the Brucejack Mine and Bowser Regional Exploration program. Ms. Flasha holds a Master of Science degree in Geological Sciences from Queen's University.

Gord Steblin continues as Chief Financial Officer and Wade Barnes as Vice President, Exploration of the Company. The Company recognizes and thanks them both for their continued efforts and support as we advance Finlay.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

