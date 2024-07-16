Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of drilling on its PIL Property by Cascadia Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cascadia Minerals Ltd., the Company's partner and operator on its PIL Property in the Toodooggone region of British Columbia, has commenced drilling on the PIL.

Robert Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Finlay, states:

"Finlay is excited that Cascadia has commenced drilling on the compelling PIL South copper-gold porphyry system, as well as expanding exploration work on the new Spruce porphyry target. We look forward to the results of this field season's work. Finlay has been involved in porphyry copper-gold exploration in the Toodoggone for the past 25 years at both its PIL and ATTY projects."

For further information and details on the PIL Property drilling and exploration program and to reference the image above (*), refer to Cascadia Mineral's news release dated July 15, 2024 entitled "Cascadia commences drilling at the PIL Property, Toodoggone Region, BC" available on Cascadia Mineral's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with four properties in northern British Columbia:

The SAY Property covers 10,587 hectares (ha) within a relatively underexplored corridor of the Stikine Terrane. The SAY has a 4.3 km high-grade Cu-Ag mineralized trend encompassing the Spur showing and a Mo-Cu porphyry target at the Spur.





covers 10,587 hectares (ha) within a relatively underexplored corridor of the Stikine Terrane. The SAY has a 4.3 km high-grade Cu-Ag mineralized trend encompassing the Spur showing and a Mo-Cu porphyry target at the Spur. The Silver Hope Property covers 21,691 ha and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2 km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has all-year access from Houston, BC .





covers 21,691 ha and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2 km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has all-year access from . The ATTY Property covers 4,498 ha of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region. The Toodoggone is a northwest-trending belt of Triassic to Jurassic arc terranes that hosts numerous significant porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag and associated epithermal Au-Ag deposits. The ATTY Property is in between and contiguous to Centerra Gold's Kemess Property and the joint-ventured Joy Property held by Amarc and Freeport-McMoRan. The ATTY's KEM target has similarities to the Kemess North Trend, which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits.





covers 4,498 ha of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region. The Toodoggone is a northwest-trending belt of Triassic to Jurassic arc terranes that hosts numerous significant porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag and associated epithermal Au-Ag deposits. The ATTY Property is in between and contiguous to Centerra Gold's Kemess Property and the joint-ventured Joy Property held by Amarc and Freeport-McMoRan. The ATTY's KEM target has similarities to the Kemess North Trend, which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. The PIL Property, which covers 13,965 ha in the heart of the Toodoggone region, has numerous porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag targets and associated epithermal Au-Ag mineralization. The property is in Year 3 of a 5-year option to Cascadia Minerals Ltd., on completion of which Cascadia would acquire a 70% interest in the PIL. Following the exercise of the option, Cascadia and Finlay would hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture would be formed.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

