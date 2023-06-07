FINLAY MINERALS ANNOUNCES AN APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANT PRICE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the price of 26,444,748 warrants with an exercise price of $0.135 and expiring on July 9, 2023 issued under its private placement completed on July 9, 2021 (the "Warrants"). See the Company's press release dated July 12, 2021 (available on SEDAR) for more information regarding the private placement.

The Company is applying to amend the warrant price from $0.135 to $0.05. The foregoing amendments are subject to regulatory acceptance by the Exchange. In accordance with Exchange policies prohibiting warrants issued as agent, broker or finders' warrants in compensation for services ("Compensation Warrants"), those Compensation Warrants in the series are not being re-priced.

The Company further reports that none of the proposed amended warrants are held by directors, officers or control persons of the Company.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

For further information: Finlay Minerals Ltd., Robert Brown, President & CEO, Tel: 604-684-3099, [email protected]