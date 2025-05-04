Fines Up to SAR 100,000 for Violators: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Warns Against Performing Hajj Without a Permit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has emphasized the necessity of obtaining an official permit to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the 1446 AH season, noting that this is a fundamental requirement for organizing the performance of the rituals and maintaining the safety and security of the pilgrims. This comes within the framework of implementing the regulations and instructions governing Hajj affairs, and ensuring the facilitation of the rituals with ease and tranquility.

The Ministry clarified that the relevant authorities will apply the prescribed penalties against anyone who violates Hajj instructions, including those caught attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. Violators will be subject to a fine of up to (20,000) Saudi Riyals. The same fine will also be applied to holders of all types of visit visas if they enter or attempt to enter Makkah Al-Mukarramah or remain there during the period from the 1st of Dhu al-Qidah until the end of the 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Furthermore, penalties can reach (100,000) Saudi Riyals for those who facilitate visit visas for individuals who perform or attempt to perform Hajj without a permit, or for those who transport, shelter, or conceal them. Fines will be multiplied according to the number of violating individuals, with the application of procedures including the deportation of trespassing residents and a ten-year ban from entering the Kingdom, as well as the confiscation of any land transportation vehicle proven to have been used in transporting holders of all types of visit visas to the city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the Holy Sites.

The Ministry pointed out that Hajj is only permissible with an official permit for domestic pilgrims or a regular Hajj visa for pilgrims from abroad, stressing that all other types of visas do not authorize their holders to perform the pilgrimage, with the exception of the Hajj visa. It also warned against being misled by fraudulent campaigns and promoters of deceptive advertisements, urging everyone to report them immediately through official channels.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah continues its efforts in coordination with relevant authorities to raise awareness, organize the performance of the pilgrimage, and provide the best services to ensure the comfort and tranquility of the pilgrims, and to achieve the objectives of the comprehensive organization of the Hajj season.

