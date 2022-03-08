Fineqia Makes Second Investment Into Blockchain Company Nivaura

Nivaura seeks to transform capital market transactions by automating workflow documentation of structured data and digitizing end-to-end capital market processes, such as bond issuances. It aims to reduce time, resource and operational risks associated with existing workflows.

Nivaura provides a "one click" solution for creating, editing and transferring the documentation necessary for bond issuance. In the second half of 2021, Nivaura has delivered the technology for Singapore-based DBS Bank's Fixed Income Execution (FIX) marketplace, a fully digital and automated fixed income execution platform allowing issuers to connect investors directly with the bank's dealer team.

"The automated bond issuance was the litmus test that excited investors for this round," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "We're excited to support Nivaura's mission to optimize capital market transactions the same way cloud services optimize storage."



"The time is ripe for traditional ways of bond origination to make way for a more digital approach, to do what has been aspired for so long – by taking the first step towards the creation of an independent platform that allows bond issuers efficient and effective direct access to the marketplace and bond investors,1" said Clifford Lee, global head of fixed income at DBS.

Nivaura's products are agnostic between cash settled products and tokenization. Its Debt Capital Markets (DCM) platform "Flow" was used to in issuance of a US $7 billion bond by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG); the Medium-Term Notes were issued across nine different multi-tranche and multi-currency offerings.

Nivaura's initiatives have been supported by notable shareholders that have incubated projects such as Genesis, Coindesk and Grayscale, a global law firm Allen & Overy and Middlegame Ventures which has backed numerous fintech startups such as Moven Enterprises and MyCheck LLC. Nivaura's technology was utilized during for the first bond executed on the Ethereum blockchain in 2017, "what's truly disruptive about the issuance isn't the use of cryptocurrency, rather it's that the bond will be cleared, settled and registered on the public Ethereum blockchain," stated Coin Desk2.

The investment is in line with the Company's strategy to invest in or acquire companies developing and propagating blockchain based financial solutions that are adjunct to the Company's core business of placing debt and equity securities. Fineqia's investment sum represents less than 1% of Fineqia's market capitalisation.

About Fineqia International

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries.

About Nivaura

Nivaura is a blockchain company building a new way for automated issuance of financial products under the auspices of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's "sandbox" regime. Their end-to-end system is capable of managing complexities such as onboarding, structuring and execution. The platform can also maintain control of asset administration/servicing to achieve truly vertical integration.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

