Fineqia International Joins the Global Blockchain Business Council

Based in Davos, Switzerland, the GBBC comprises 350 institutions from a diverse set of industries and 130 global ambassadors from 76 jurisdictions. These include Proctor & Gamble, Algorand, the London Stock Exchange Group, Hut8, Kruger and Ernest & Young. Via this membership, Fineqia has the opportunity to contribute to GBBC's working groups, remain at the fore of the latest technology developments, and contribute to the development of future regulatory frameworks.

The membership will provide the Company with resources such as sector specific working-groups and a global network of peers, thought-leaders, regulators, government officials and innovators. Through collaboration with other members, Fineqia will have an opportunity to contribute toward the application of blockchain technologies. The GBBC engages regulators, business leaders and global change makers to further global adoption of blockchain technology to create equitable, secure, and functional societies.

"Our membership in GBBC helps ensure our participation in key industry working groups and events, as well as showcase our own innovative work," states Michael Coletta, Chief Strategy Officer of Fineqia. "We look forward to engagement with regulators, innovators, and companies that GBBC's wide reach brings."

The contributions and engagements provide the Company with participation and exposure to GBBC's numerous initiatives and events such as Blockchain Central Davos 2022, where the Company's CSO Michael Coletta participated in a panel discussion regarding the future of the capital markets. The Company also stands to gain visibility and credibility by co-authoring GBBC research and reports.

The GBBC leads numerous initiatives such as the Open Learning Forum which promotes the understanding of blockchain technology and use-cases while the Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group narrows in on distributed ledger technology application and regulatory developments within financial services. The Global Standards Mapping Initiative (GSMI) is a comprehensive report outlining blockchain and digital asset standards across 185 jurisdictions and 379 industry groups.

The membership aligns with Company's involvement with companies developing and propagating blockchain-based financial solutions, adjunct to its core business of placing debt and equity securities.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), the US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries.

About GBBC

The Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) is the leading global industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem, with more than 270 institutional members and 130 Ambassadors from more than 70 jurisdictions and disciplines. The GBBC is dedicated to furthering the adoption of blockchain through engaging regulators, legislators, business leaders, and global changemakers on how to harness this ground-breaking technology to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies.

