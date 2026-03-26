TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ -Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (TPC) today announced the publication of Letters to ALS: Our Journeys to Hope, a unique new book of deeply personal letters from members of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) community. Presented as "Dear ALS" letters, the collection includes contributions from people living with ALS, family members, clinicians, researchers, and advocates. Together, these voices offer an intimate window into the life-altering realities of ALS, while paying tribute to the extraordinary strength, resilience, and hope that define the ALS community.

Letters to ALS: Our Journeys to Hope (CNW Group/Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.)

"Working alongside the ALS community on this book has been one of the most meaningful and fulfilling experiences of my career. While many people impacted by ALS have courageously shared their stories publicly, this book offers a unique approach, allowing individuals from across the ALS community to write letters directly to ALS itself," said Sophy Olafson, Neurology Account Specialist at TPC. "These letters to ALS created a space where raw emotions like anger, grief, compassion, resilience, and hope can be freely expressed, offering insights into the true impact of ALS and helping to fuel hope for others facing this disease."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. According to the ALS Society of Canada, an estimated 4,000 Canadians are currently living with ALS. Approximately 80 per cent of people with ALS die within two to five years of being diagnosed.i

"In any rare disease community, every story shared helps bring people closer together," said Claudine Cook, Executive Director of the ALS Society of Quebec. "What makes this book special is that it offers a different way to express what it truly feels like to be impacted by ALS. It captures emotions that are not always easy to voice. By sharing these reflections, the community not only deepens understanding of ALS, but also strengthens connection and unites us in hope. This book stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of those affected and a reminder that no one faces this journey alone."

The book also includes voices from healthcare professionals such as neurologists, researchers, nurses, and multidisciplinary care specialists who play an integral role in the ALS landscape. Their letters offer insight into the emotional connections that drive their work and the progress achieved in advancing care and research.

"As clinicians, we most often interact with our patients in the context of delivering medical care - discussing symptoms, treatment options, and other clinical decisions. What is less visible are the passion we carry alongside that work," said Dr. Angela Genge, Neurologist and Director, Clinical Research Unit at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital). "Caring for individuals affected by ALS is profoundly personal, and it shapes us in ways that extend far beyond the clinic. This personal connection is what drives our commitment to research that will ultimately help improve the lives of people living with ALS."

The book, developed in collaboration with ALS patient organizations across Canada, was sponsored by Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. as part of the company's long-standing commitment to the ALS community. Letters to ALS: Our Journeys to Hope is available online free of charge to Canadians at play.google.com or can be found on Google Play Books. A limited number of printed copies will be distributed through ALS clinics and some patient advocacy organizations across Canada.

About Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (TPC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA), with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit https://ca.tanabe-pharma.com/.

About Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanabe Pharma Corporation (TP). It was established by TP to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit https://us.tanabe-pharma.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Inc.

Tanabe Pharma Corporation (TP) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. TP is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. TP sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness." To that end, TP is working on the disease areas of the central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes, kidney, and cancer. TP is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.tanabe-pharma.com/en/index.html.

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i ALS Society of Canada. What is ALS? https://als.ca/what-is-als/about-als/.

SOURCE Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Media inquiries: Jillian Walsh, [email protected]