TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA), today announced the change of its corporate name to Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (TPC), effective immediately.

In July, MTPA's parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), announced it would undergo a corporate name change to Tanabe Pharma Corporation (TP), effective December 1, 2025, following acquisition by Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. The new company name, "Tanabe Pharma," reflects the steadfast commitment to further global growth as an R&D-driven pharmaceutical innovator and honouring the legacy of the former Tanabe Seiyaku, one of the world's oldest pharmaceutical companies.

Though taking on a new name, TPC's core values hold strong as the company remains dedicated to advancing science and creating hope for all underserved patient populations with complex needs.

"While our name is changing, our commitment to addressing the unmet needs of patients with serious, difficult-to-treat conditions remains unwavering," said Andy Zylak, President, Tanabe Pharma Canada. "As Tanabe Pharma Canada, we will continue to build on our legacy of serving the ALS community and driving meaningful progress for Canadians living with debilitating diseases."

TPC will continue to pursue a robust pipeline of products for hard-to-treat diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, inflammatory, and metabolic conditions.

About Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (TPC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA), with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit https://ca.tanabe-pharma.com/.

About Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanabe Pharma Corporation (TP). It was established by TP to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit https://us.tanabe-pharma.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Inc.

Tanabe Pharma Corporation (TP) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. TP is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. TP sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness." To that end, TP is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. TP is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.tanabe-pharma.com/en/index.html.

