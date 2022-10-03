Finding Solutions: New Interactive Tool for Families and Friends of a Loved One Living with a Mental Health Disorder

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A diagnosis of mental illness in the family can have the effect of a tsunami; all members can be seriously affected. Every year, in the face of the unknown, many families do not know how to react, seek help, or find resources. To counter this, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network is launching an innovative tool to help them.

Behind every face, a story... In front of every person, a solution!

An Interactive Tool for Families and Friends of a Loved One Living with a Mental Health Disorder

The Réseau Avant de Craquer network is there to help anyone—a parent, a child, a brother, a sister, a spouse or a friend—who has a loved one living with a mental health disorder—find personalized solutions in one of its 49 associations in Quebec. As part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, from October 2 to 8, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network reminds us that there is a solution for everyone. Every family member or friend of a loved one living with a mental health disorder:

Will react differently

Has a unique background

Must face their own challenges

Must take care of their own mental health

Must discover solutions adapted to their own situation

Through an interactive online journey and the inspiring stories told by Olivia, Christiane, Jade, and Martin, family members and friends can better understand mental illness and the solutions offered by the associations of the Réseau Avant de Craquer network. The Finding Solutions tool includes:

Four powerful testimonies affected family members and friends can relate to

Twelve information capsules with two experts from the Réseau Avant de Craquer network to learn how to better react

One complete resource bank with 36 practical tools

One hour of videos and resources to better understand mental illness

Quotes:

"As people close to someone living with a mental illness, we all have different ways of coping with their challenges. In my case, I needed to feel useful for my mother. But how can you help someone who sometimes refuses to be helped? It's really hard to tailor our support to their needs and our ability to manage the pressure of a difficult situation. Don't hesitate to reach out. The Réseau Avant de Craquer network can help you see things more clearly. The solutions are right in front of you!" — Jean-Philippe Dion, Réseau Avant de Craquer network spokesperson.

"With the interactive Finding Solutions tool, we want to send a strong signal to family members and friends of a loved one living with a mental health disorder that there are possible and positive solutions. Specialized resources and qualified workers can help them find personalized solutions. The mission of our 49 associations located throughout Quebec is to provide support to family members and friends who are helping a loved one living with a mental illness while making sure they don't forget their own needs."— René Cloutier, Executive Director, Réseau Avant de Craquer.

Link for the interactive Finding Solutions tool in English:

http://www.capsolution.ca

About the Réseau Avant de Craquer network

Active for 37 years, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network brings together 49 associations located throughout Quebec. Its mission is to provide support to family members and friends of a loved one living with a mental illness by offering a range of free services, including psychosocial support, information, training, self-help groups, and respite care. With its unique expertise, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network remains the only group in Quebec exclusively dedicated to family members and friends of a loved one living with a mental illness. Its member associations support more than 20,000 affected family members and friends.

SOURCE Réseau Avant de Craquer

For further information: Réseau Avant de Craquer, Information: Manon Dion, 418 687-0474 / 1 800 323-0474 | Mobile: 418 559-3919