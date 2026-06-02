MONTREAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - On the occasion of Montreal's Sustainable Finance Summit, FinDev Canada, Canada's bilateral development finance institution, announces a historic climate finance commitment following the Government of Canada's Spring Economic Update.

As a key partner in the delivery of Canada's international climate finance, FinDev Canada will receive new capital that includes CAD 2 billion of paid-in capital and CAD 732 million of concessional capital, of which CAD 60 million is for technical assistance.

FinDev Canada will receive this capital starting in 2027 to advance Canada's international climate finance goals and invest in emerging market climate action across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

FinDev Canada will prioritize the following sectors to mitigate climate change and build more resilient economies:

Energy transition, including renewable energy generation, storage, and grid capacity;

Sustainable transportation, including public transit, e-mobility, and biofuels;

Water infrastructure, including measures for adaptation and energy efficiency;

Climate-smart agribusiness, including energy efficiency and electrification;

Sustainable finance, including funds and transition finance structures.

FinDev Canada will focus deployment to move with and mobilize private capital, giving banks and institutional investors broader access to emerging market opportunities. This will advance Canada's foreign policy and economic relations and highlight the approach that when we are more strategic abroad, we are stronger at home.

Supportive Quotes

"Canada is stepping up its commitment to international climate finance. Under Prime Minister Carney's leadership, this investment in FinDev Canada will catalyze billions in private capital to address climate change, open doors for Canadian expertise in strategic markets, and strengthen our partnerships with allies and important growth markets. This investment generates returns for Canadian taxpayers while advancing our climate goals and complementing our government's work on trade, diplomacy, and development. Smart economic policy is smart climate and development policy working together."

--The Honorable Randeep Sarai, Minister of International Development

"FinDev Canada is a key partner to the Government of Canada's delivery of its international climate finance ambitions. With this capitalization, we will mobilize private capital and leverage our proven track record of generating returns while delivering development impact. We look forward to working across the government and our partners to demonstrate Canadian leadership when the world needs it most."

--Lori Kerr, Chief Executive Officer, FinDev Canada

About FinDev Canada

FinDev Canada is a development finance institution that invests in emerging markets to deliver development impact, financial returns, and shared economic prosperity. We provide debt, equity, blended finance, technical assistance, and advisory across infrastructure, agribusiness, and the financial industry in developing economies--to support development through the private sector.

SOURCE FinDev Canada

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