MONTREAL and WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The G7 Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) today announced the establishment of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council ("the Council"), a key initiative to scale infrastructure investments for economic prosperity in emerging markets and developing economies. The announcement took place ahead of the G7 Development Ministerial during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

With an estimated $4.2 trillion needed annually for infrastructure investment worldwide, the majority of which is concentrated in emerging markets, the Council establishes the first systematic framework for G7 DFI coordination with investors to unlock private capital at the scale required.

Led by FinDev Canada under Canada's G7 presidency and in collaboration with the Investor Leadership Network (ILN), the Council brings together the collective strength of G7 DFIs - including the UK's British International Investment (BII), France's Proparco, Germany's Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) - with the expertise of leading institutional investors to accelerate infrastructure deployment in emerging markets and developing economies.

The Council's inaugural private sector members consist of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, Actis, a part of General Atlantic, Sun Life, Brookfield, Mirova, Natixis Investment Managers, Macquarie, Allianz Global Investors, Ninety One, Nuveen, Mizuho Financial Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

"Partnerships play a key role in bridging the infrastructure gap. Through the launch of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council, FinDev Canada, alongside committed partners, is pleased to support the sharing of market and strategy expertise and the design and deployment of investment vehicles. This will mobilise capital at scale for infrastructure and advance economic prosperity and sustainable development in emerging and developing markets," said Lori Kerr, Chief Executive Officer, FinDev Canada.

Transforming Infrastructure Finance Through Collaboration

The Council's launch comes as emerging markets face mounting pressure to build needed infrastructure while managing fiscal constraints and debt sustainability concerns. This will help address the scale and complexity of infrastructure needs.

The Council seeks to better leverage the resources and capacity of the G7 DFIs to tackle longstanding barriers that have historically limited private sector investment in emerging market infrastructure.

Central to the Council's mission are two complementary tracks that will guide its efforts:

Design and Deploy: The Council will seek to co-create investment vehicles to support emerging investor strategies and increase co-investment opportunities by addressing barriers preventing greater levels of private capital from flowing to emerging market infrastructure.

Markets and Strategy Exchange: The Council will facilitate structured engagement sessions and systematic exchange of expertise, market intelligence and best practices among G7 DFIs and private sector members. It will also directly engage with the G7 on relevant priorities.

Building on G7 Leadership in Development Finance

The Council advances G7 commitments to support global economic prosperity by focusing resources on critical infrastructure sectors. Priority areas include scaling energy generation and access, expanding digital infrastructure, supporting transportation and investing in water and sanitation systems.

"The launch of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council marks a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to drive sustainable growth in emerging markets. This Council will help private investors to coordinate with Development Finance Institutions to support real infrastructure projects--like roads, energy and water systems--in countries facing the greatest needs. But this is not just about building roads and bridges--it's about creating opportunity and supporting long-term prosperity where it's needed most," said Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development)

The Council's private sector members ensure direct engagement with leading institutional investors with significant expertise and experience investing in global infrastructure. This collaboration provides structured channels for ongoing dialogue between development finance institutions and institutional investors to explore investment approaches that align with both commercial viability and development impact.

"It's a pleasure to join the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council on behalf of Actis. Addressing the challenges and opportunities around unlocking capital for infrastructure in growth markets is vital, and aligns with Actis' approach. We look forward to collaborating with our peers in achieving this goal," said Sherif ElKholy, Ph.D., Managing Director, Head of the Middle East and Africa, Actis.

"We're excited to partner with the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council on this important initiative to identify new ways to enhance and support private infrastructure capital investments into emerging market economies. Private capital has consistently proven to be a catalyst for economic growth, and modern, high-quality infrastructure is critical to providing the basic services needed to power, move, and connect emerging markets locally while also linking them with the broader global economy. This coordinated approach is exactly the kind of systematic framework needed to unlock private capital at the scale required to meet the annual infrastructure investment needs worldwide," said Biff Ourso, Head of Infrastructure Equity, Nuveen.

"Joining the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council reflects Mirova's commitment to advancing systemic solutions for climate and energy access. We believe that stronger coordination between public and private investors is key to accelerating resilient infrastructure in emerging markets and delivering a just transition," said Sébastien Duquet, Head of Relations with Development Finance Institutions at Mirova.

"It is an honor to collaborate with fellow leaders in sustainable finance through the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council. By pooling our knowledge and sharing our expertise, we can accelerate the deployment of essential infrastructure in emerging markets, fostering growth and resilience where it is needed most. This collaboration aligns with Natixis IM's commitment to scale investment to drive the transition to a sustainable and inclusive global economy," said Laura Kaliszewski, Global Head of Client Sustainable Investing, Natixis Investment Managers.

"The G7 Infrastructure Investment Council provides a much-needed platform to address the practical barriers that have kept private investors out of emerging market infrastructure -- from project design and prudential constraints to the absence of standardised structures and investment vehicles that allocate risk appropriately. It's about turning collaboration between development finance and institutional capital into real, investable opportunities," said Nazmeera Moola, Chief Commercial Officer, Private Markets, Ninety One.

"With over 30 years of infrastructure investment experience, Macquarie recognises the vital role private capital plays in shaping essential and sustainable infrastructure. By aligning private capital with development priorities, we strive to create balanced outcomes that build trust and drive economic and social progress. Macquarie is honoured to join the Council and looks forward to supporting its initiatives, making a positive impact, and delivering lasting benefits for communities and economies," Verena Lim, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Macquarie Asset Management Infrastructure, and Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group in Asia.

"The launch of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council represents a pivotal opportunity to align development finance institutions and private investors around commercial viability, fiduciary responsibility, and sustainable development. By strengthening coordination and establishing practical frameworks for partnership, we can better mobilize capital at scale to advance resilient infrastructure. Mobilizing private capital is essential in bridging this infrastructure gap and driving long-term resilience," said Amy Hepburn, Chief Executive Officer, Investor Leadership Network.

The Council is supported by the Investor Leadership Network (ILN). The ILN was launched by the G7 in 2018 to drive the transition to a sustainable global economy by facilitating collaboration among leading institutional investors.

