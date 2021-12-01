Finder Awards: Canada's Top-rated Credit Cards Revealed

BMO wins most awards, taking top spot for Best Balance Transfer Card and Best Cash Back Card

Scotiabank's Gold AMEX Card takes top spot for Best Travel Card and Best Rewards Card

Capital One wins Best No Annual Fee Card and HSBC wins Best Low Rate Card

50% of Canadians planned to go cashless more in 2021, making choice of credit card key

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's top rated credit cards have been revealed in the inaugural Finder Awards.

Finder is one of the world's fastest growing comparison sites, on a mission to help Canadians save, invest and grow their wealth. The Finder Awards were launched to celebrate companies that offer Canadians the very best and most innovative products and services.

The first ever Finder Credit Card Awards reveal the country's most exceptional credit cards, offering the best value across the categories of travel, rewards, cash back, balance transfer, low annual fee and no annual fee.

Finder is a global comparison site that began in Australia more than 10 years ago and has been expanding globally, launching in Canada in 2019. One of Finder's co-founder's and International CEO, Jeremy Cabral, says;

"Having been on this journey of growth for more than a decade I am so pleased to see Finder grow in Canada and launch the first ever Finder Awards in this key market. With these credit card awards Canadians can trust we are providing them with the tools they need to find the best products on the market, to help them save and grow their wealth."

William Eve, Country Manager at Finder.com, says these awards come at a pivotal time since Canadians have been leaning on credit much more since the start of the pandemic.

"Our research showed 50% of Canadians planned to go 'cashless' slightly more often or much more often in 2021. The same survey showed two-fifths of Canadians used their credit card more than usual since the start of the pandemic."

Eve explains, "This trend of Canadians going increasingly cashless means that finding the right credit card based on your specific goals, whether consolidating and eliminating debt, scoring points, or keeping interest payments low, is more important now than ever. These awards aim to shine a light on Canada's very best in credit cards to make this choice simple and easy."

When picking the best credit cards in each category, Finder used a data-driven approach to analyze all relevant features and fees, fairly and equally, to arrive at the list of winners and finalists.

View winners, finalists, results, methodology and details here; https://www.finder.com/ca/credit-cards/finder-credit-card-awards .

Full list of winners and finalists in Finder's 2021 Credit Card Awards

Best Travel Credit Card

Winner: Scotiabank's Gold AMEX Card



Finalists: TD's Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card, AMEX's Aeroplan Reserve Card

Best Rewards Credit Card

Winner: Scotiabank's Gold AMEX Card



Finalists: BMO Eclipse Visa Infinite, MBNA's Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard

Best Cash Back Credit Card

Winner: BMO Cashback Mastercard



Finalists: HomeTrust's EquityLine Visa Card, Desjardins' Cash Back Card

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card

Winner: BMO Air Miles Mastercard



Finalists: President's Choice Financial Mastercard, Scotiabank's Momentum No Fee Visa Card

Best Low Rate Credit Card

Winner: HSBC's Rewards Mastercard



Finalists: BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard, RBC's Visa Classic Low Rate Option

Best No Annual Fee Credit Card

Winner: Capital One Aspire Cash Platinum Mastercard



Finalists: American Express Essential Credit Card, MBNA True Line Mastercard

