Find the Perfect Holiday Snack From Mary's Gone Crackers In Canadian Grocers Near You

The leader in organic, Kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO crackers joins Canadian superstores, grocers and more.

RENO, Nev., Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the industry leader in certified organic, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO crackers – is continuing to expand throughout Canada. Founded in Gridley, California, Mary's Gone Crackers has made a name for itself in the cracker space by fitting into a variety of dietary needs and those looking to align with the health-sphere. Now available in over 10 Canadian grocery chains, Mary's is bringing its health-conscious ingredients and addictive flavors to a greater audience.

Mary's Gone Crackers can be found in Canadian grocery-chain leaders such as Loblaws, Metro, No Frills, Save On Foods, London Drugs, Safeway and a number of other grocers across the country, making Mary's accessible in multiple territories throughout Canada – including all flavors and varieties.

"Being able to offer our products in Canada has opened so many doors for Mary's as a company, and we are excited to continue to deliver our snacks to even more consumers," said Mary's Gone Crackers VP of Sales, Jason Galante. "Our mission is to provide nutritious, yet delicious, flavors for a healthier planet – and we can't wait to see Mary's products continue to find their way onto shelves, and into homes, in both the U.S. and Canada."

Mary's Gone Crackers' robust line of crackers, Kookies, and cheese-flavored snacks are a delicious addition to holiday gatherings, meals and more. Including vegan and gluten-free options at the table is a great way to make everyone feel at home this season. If that wasn't enough to love, all of Mary's Gone Crackers' offerings are made in their state-of-the-art facility, and certified Kosher, USDA Organic and are non-GMO Project Verified – allowing more people to entertain guilt-free.

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access their store locator here .

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

