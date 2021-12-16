Growing or protecting their investments (19%),

being able to pay for day-to-day expenses (15%),

and paying off debt (13%).

Contributing to their retirement is an increasing source of concern for Canadians, with 12% now worried about planning for their retirement, up from 8% in 2020.

Personal finance ranks fourth (33%) on Canadians' list of items they are most stressed about, only behind the rising cost of living (52%) and the respondents' own physical health (45%).

"More Canadians are being kept up at night with questions like, how they're going to own a home, will they have enough to pay for their children's education, and if they'll have enough for retirement" said D'Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President, Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank. "Peace of mind starts with a simple conversation. We encourage all Canadians to speak with a financial advisor about what's keeping them up at night so they can get advice on how to achieve their financial goals. Even that initial conversation can be an invaluable step to getting a better night's sleep."

Younger Canadians worry most

The pandemic has changed the way people view their short and long-term money habits. Results from the Worry Poll show that age plays an important factor when it comes to worrying about finances.

Canadians between the ages of 18-34 worry an average of 12 hours per week, those aged 35-54 worry an average of 11 hours a week, while Canadians 55+ worry on average, just 6 hours a week.

Survey results show that Canadians with lower household incomes spend significantly more time worrying about their finances.

Households with an income of less than $50,000 spend an average of 14 hours a week worrying about their finances, compared to households with incomes of $100,000 or more who only spend an average of 6 hours a week worrying about finances.

Provincial discrepancies

Depending on where Canadians live impacts how much they worry about their finances.

Those living in Western Canada reported spending around an average of 12 hours a week worrying about their finances. This is a stark contrast to those in Quebec who spend an average of just 7 hours, and those in Ontario who spend an average of 9.

Residents in Alberta (60%) and the Atlantic (62%) were the most likely to say they are particularly stressed about the rising cost of living, while those in Manitoba and Saskatchewan were less likely (43%).

Almost half of Albertans surveyed (45%) ranked their finances among the top three concerns causing them the most stress.

Don't lose sleep over your investments

Despite the significant amount of time spent worrying about finances, 63% say they have not worked with a financial advisor in the last 12 months.

Canadians who have worked with an advisor are less likely to say they worry about their finances.

And even if they do worry, their worries are focused on how to grow and protect their investments (31%), compared to paying for day-to-day expenses (19%) or paying off debt (15%).

For customers concerned about navigating their financial plans, Scotiabank has various tools and services to help with more on the way. Sleep Advisor by ScotiaAdvice+ offers a range of investments tools that gives customers options to seek financial advice during these challenging times. ScotiaAdvice+ offers an online hub called the ScotiaAdvice+ Centre, which provides a comprehensive self-help approach to financial planning and the option to book an in-person appointment with a Scotiabank advisor for more personalized, tailored advice that provides customers with piece of mind that helps them sleep better.

Methodology: From October 12th to October 13th, 2021 an online survey of 1,521 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was conducted on behalf of Scotiabank by Maru/Blue. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

