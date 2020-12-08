Financial services veteran Michael Loftus bolsters Ferroque industry leadership

Highly regarded as an industry thought leader in end-user computing, Loftus previously led the implementation of remote working technologies at CIBC and TD Bank.

"With the global shift toward remote working solutions, Mike is joining our team during unprecedented growth in our business," said Michael Shuster, CEO of Ferroque. "Throughout our history, we have designed, implemented, or managed over a million seats globally with rapid expansion in the financial services sector," said Shuster. "Mike brings tremendous insights, thought leadership, and practical experience that will enable us to help clients marry the past and present with the future digital workspace."

Ferroque is among the top IT consulting firms in Canada, and provides expertly crafted solutions for clients in a wide selection of industries including utilities, construction, financial services and healthcare. Capitalizing on its deep expertise in Citrix digital workspaces, networking and virtualization, Ferroque provides end-to-end solutions for businesses looking for digital workspace management. The company has grown more than 50% in 2020, after growing more than 50% in 2019. New hires in the U.S.A., Canada and Europe are also up more than 300% in the current calendar year.

In March, Ferroque appointed Citrix industry veteran Todd Hsu as President.

"When Ferroque announced Todd joining as President, it definitely got my attention," said Loftus. "This company is rapidly developing a leadership position as one of the most sought-after end-user computing and digital workspace providers in North America. It's the right time to bring my expertise, as the industry adopts secure and seamless remote computing solutions."

Most recently a senior executive at AIG, Loftus has been both consultant and client; and, has seen all sides of the large, complex integration challenges that firms in the financial services sector face as that industry comes to grips with the workspace revolution. With extensive experience on global reaching projects, Loftus who previously called Quebec home is as comfortable dealing with clients across Canada as he is internationally for those who require networks with exacting security requirements.

"For Mike to choose our team sends a very strong message to the industry about our commitment to deliver industry-leading solutions for our global clients," said Hsu. "His insight into the highest-level security and compliance required for efficient remote working, application delivery, and virtual workspaces will also serve us very well as we support our clients with best-in-class solutions that are required for our large enterprise clients."

Ferroque Systems was incorporated by IT visionary Michael Shuster in Toronto, Canada in 2007. Today, Ferroque has earned its place as a leader in end-user computing and digital workspaces, workforce mobility, data centre virtualization, and application delivery technologies in North America, Europe and the Caribbean. Ferroque possesses a broad client list ranging from major financial institutions to healthcare, utilities, construction, law and beyond. The Ferroque team specializes in working with multi-vendor cloud, application delivery, virtualization, and application delivery controller platforms. Together, these technologies and partnerships allow Ferroque to provide business enabling and productivity boosting solutions that improve security and business agility in the process.

