Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario issues pension priorities for 2020

Ontario sets pension priorities for 2020 – The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued two documents relating to pensions: a draft 2020-2021 "Priorities and Budget" consultation document, as well as its proposed "Pension Sector Guiding Principles." The documents detail FSRA's priorities to strengthen its oversight activities in the pension sector and identifies the principles that will help guide those activities.

– As of , the Financial Institutions Commission (FICOM) was officially replaced by the BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) as pension regulator. The BCFSA is a new self-funded Crown corporation that will operate at an arm's length from the Ministry of Finance. Changes to benefit plans in Ontario , Quebec and Alberta – Several changes to provincial health care benefits have been announced recently. Effective January 1, 2020 , the Ontario Health Insurance Plan will no longer cover emergency medical costs for individuals from Ontario travelling outside of Canada . Other changes include: FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitors are now covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit for patients on insulin therapy; the Quebec government launched a new program that provides children under the age of 18 with up to $250 in coverage every two years for glasses or contact lenses; and the 2019 Alberta Budget announced new program changes that will include a biosimilars initiative, limiting drug benefit coverage to lower cost alternatives under Maximum Allowable Cost pricing rules and discontinuing coverage for non-senior dependents under the Alberta Senior Drug Benefit Program.

