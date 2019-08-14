Financial Horizons Group Continues Growing with TORCE/VANCE Financial Group

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Nick Pszeniczny, CEO of Financial Horizons Group. (FHG), and David Ho, CEO of TORCE Financial Group Inc. (TORCE) and VANCE Financial Group Inc. (VANCE), are proud to announce that their Managing General Agencies are joining forces to build on the strengths of their operations and advisor networks. "Ultimately, we believe that this creates great opportunities for advisors and their clients," said Nick Pszeniczny, CEO of FHG.

Headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, FHG has offices in communities across Canada served by a team of more than 6,000 advisors. TORCE is a leading Managing General Agency in the Greater Toronto area, and VANCE is a leading Managing General Agency in the Vancouver area. TORCE and VANCE provide products and services which complement those offered by FHG. TORCE and VANCE have a team of 1,200 advisors who serve a diverse customer base in the Toronto and Vancouver markets.

TORCE and VANCE will benefit from FHG's offering of an extensive range of financial services and products to Canadian advisors by supporting local needs with the benefits of a strong national presence. "This is a great opportunity for our advisors to leverage the highest quality products, services and premier solutions. I look forward to continued growth and working with Nick and his team," said David Ho, Principal, TORCE Financial Group Inc. Mr. Ho will maintain his role of President of the TORCE and VANCE businesses, and there will be no change to the management teams of the companies.

The transaction was completed by FHG purchasing all of the shares of TORCE and VANCE on August 1, 2019.

About Financial Horizons Group:

Financial Horizons Group (FHG) is a leading Canadian Managing General Agency (MGA) providing insurance, investment, group benefits and succession planning services to independent financial advisors. FHG is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, and has a network of offices in communities located across Canada. To learn more visit www.financialhorizons.com.

