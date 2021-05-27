Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) Launches National Private Company CFO Initiative

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - FEI Canada is proud to announce the creation and launch of FEI Canada Private Company Committee, a national initiative to support our private company financial leaders who make up over 50% of FEI Canada's 1,500 members.

With four dynamic thought leadership groups focused on Private Company M&A, Finance, Multi-Generation Family Businesses, and Entrepreneur Successions and driven by an engaged volunteer committee of over 25 private company financial executives from across Canada, FEI Canada's Private Company CFO Initiative is now Canada's premier support and networking resource for financial executive members in the private sector.

"CFO's working in the private sector face a singular challenge – they have neither the resources nor the support that their public company peers enjoy and have nowhere to turn for guidance. FEI Canada's Private Company CFO Initiative represents a unique Canadian resource in the private company sector – an opportunity to have peer to peer conversations with fellow private company members who also work in an entrepreneurial environment and face similar challenges", said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director of FEI Canada.

FEI Canada Board Chair Jeff Shickele is pleased to announce The Targeted Strategies Group as a Founding Sponsor of FEI Canada's Private Company CFO Initiative.

"The Targeted Strategies Group (TTSG) is proud to be a Founding Sponsor of FEI Private Company, an initiative aimed at private company CFOs who are key drivers of an organization's success and ultimate value", says Susan Kichuk, CEO of the Targeted Strategies Group. "We work with entrepreneurs and families to protect, preserve and optimize their net worth and we look forward to collaborating with FEI Canada members who share the same goals."

FEI Canada's Private Company Committee: helping private company CFOs to become better CFOs and better leaders.

For more information, please visit our website www.feicanadaprivatecompanies.ca or call Ross Campbell, Chair, FEI Canada Private Company Committee at 647 271 0956 or email [email protected].

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

About The Targeted Strategies Group

For more than 20 years, The Targeted Strategies Group (TTSG) of companies has helped successful entrepreneurs and families protect, preserve, and optimize net worth by using proprietary life insurance solutions. Our team of more than 100 professionals collaborates with our clients and their advisors to provide ideas, strategies, and solutions to complex problems. Learn more about our services at www.targetedstrategies.com.

