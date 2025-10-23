Financeit ranked fourth in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program within Enterprise--Industry Leaders category

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Financeit, Canada's ﬂexible and innovative point of sale ﬁnancing partner, has been ranked fourth in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program as part of Canada's Enterprise--Industry Leaders category. The program recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. To qualify, companies had to record a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2021 and $50 million in 2024.

Driven by rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation in Canadian home improvement ﬁnancing, Financeit achieved 355% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024 earning its position among Canada's top enterprise technology leaders.

"Earning an Enterprise--Industry Leaders award in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program is a proud moment for our team and merchant partners," said Casper Wong, CEO and co-founder of Financeit. "Building ﬁnancing for real life has fueled our growth. We focus on simple terms, built in customer protection, and tailored ﬁnancing options that help merchants close sales faster while giving customers an affordable way to pay over-time."

Financeit's innovation highlights driving growth include:

A nationwide network: Over 14,000 merchants providing tailored ﬁnancing solutions to over 400,000 customers, with 6.8 billion in total loans funded.

Seamless integration: Technology embedded into merchant systems so customers can view monthly payment options upfront on quotes, invoices, and merchant websites.

Customer payment controls: Customer approval is required before merchants are paid, protecting homeowners from unﬁnished or poor-quality work.

Multi-Stage Financing: A model to ensure merchants get paid as the work gets done, so projects keep moving forward and meet customer timelines.

Credit Top-Up Program: Simpliﬁed access for past or existing customers to secure extra funds when they need.

"The Enterprise--Industry Leaders exemplify the enduring strength and proven success of Canada's business landscape," said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co- leader at Deloitte Canada. "With a longstanding track record of achievement and resilience, they continue to set the standard for excellence, driving sustainable growth and inspiring progress across Canadian technology enterprise."

"This recognition reﬂects the trust we have built with customers, merchants, and ﬁnancial institutions," added Wong. "We will continue optimizing our technology to bolster security, risk detection, and ﬂexibility to meet people where they are with tools that deliver conﬁdence, control, and trust on all sides of the transaction."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship across Technology Fast 50, Enterprise – Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch categories, and is presented in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Financeit Canada Inc.

Financeit Canada Inc. is a leading provider of point-of-sale ﬁnancing solutions for the home improvement sector. Founded in 2011, the company helps people make major purchases more affordable through simple, fair, and ﬂexible payment plans offered by enterprise businesses, big box retailers, OEMs, and merchant networks. Financeit has over 14,000 merchants coast to coast, funded over $6.8B in total loans, and serviced over 400,000 Canadians. Financeit's cloud-based technology empowers merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with plain-language loan terms, no prepayment penalties, and built-in customer protection that releases funds only when customers are satisﬁed, while ensuring a transparent and efﬁcient loan application process that supports merchant partners across Canada. Trusted by merchants and ﬁnancial institutions and backed by rigorous onboarding, oversight, and risk management. For more information, visit www.ﬁnanceit.io.

