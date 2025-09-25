Financeit launches Canada-wide dealer support program to bridge gap left by sunset of Greener Homes Loan program

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With the Canada Greener Homes Loan program ending, Financeit, Canada's leader in the home improvement point of sale financing space, launched today a dealer support program to provide consumers and businesses with affordable monthly payment programs with the goal to help provide support to impacted industries. The Canada Greener Homes Loan was an interest-free, government program that offered up to $40,000 repaid over 10 years to help homeowners pay for energy-saving home upgrades. Effective immediately, Financeit is offering temporary incentives and revised terms to keep affordable monthly payments an option for homeowners.

"Dealers built real businesses around the Greener Homes Loan program, and its sudden end creates a serious gap. But with Financeit's help, business continuity and peace of mind to customers are paramount right now," said Casper Wong, CEO and co-founder of Financeit. "As a Canadian company supporting Canadian small businesses, we're empowering our network of 14,000 dealers with training, marketing strategies and monthly payment plans that fit the needs of all homeowners to help offset the shock of losing this program so customers can still say yes to projects."

How Financeit is helping dealers and homeowners now:

Financing options available across Canada for any home improvement project—not just energy upgrades (including homeowners who started a Greener Homes Loan application)

for any home improvement project—not just energy upgrades (including homeowners who started a Greener Homes Loan application) No energy audit required, enabling faster, simpler approvals for more homeowners

Loan amounts up to $100,000 (compared to the Greener Homes Loan's $40,000 maximum)

(compared to the Greener Homes Loan's maximum) Terms up to five years, with amortization up to 20 years to help lower monthly payments

Customized payment plans for your business with interest rates from 0% to 13.99%

Financeit is trusted by dealers to help turn quotes into signed projects with simple, affordable monthly payment options that drive growth. "Our dealers told us they need speed, simplicity and flexibility," added Wong. "We're meeting that need immediately so we can keep showing up in moments that matter for our dealers and for homeowners—helping Canadians manage urgent repairs or bring renovation plans to life."

Financeit will also host a dealer webinar to guide partners through the transition and share best practices.

Dealers and consumers who are interested in learning more can read about the new program here: https://www.financeit.io/greenerhomes/

About Financeit Canada Inc.

Financeit Canada Inc. is a leading provider of point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement sector. Founded in 2011, the company helps people make major purchases more affordable through simple, fair, and flexible payment plans offered by enterprise businesses, big box retailers, OEMs, and dealer networks. Financeit has over 14,000 dealers coast to coast, funded over $6.8B in total loans, and serviced over 400,000 Canadians. Financeit's cloud-based technology empowers merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with plain-language loan terms, no prepayment penalties, and built-in customer protection that releases funds only when customers are satisfied, while ensuring a transparent and efficient loan application process that supports merchant partners across Canada. Trusted by merchants and financial institutions and backed by rigorous onboarding, oversight, and risk management. For more information, visit www.financeit.io .

SOURCE Financeit

Media inquiries: [email protected]