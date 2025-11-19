Financeit Ranked 228th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 355 % revenue growth from 2021 to 2024 to transparent, flexible, and customer-focused financing programs built for real life.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Financeit today announced it ranked 228th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Financeit grew 355% from 2021 to 2024.

Financeit's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Casper Wong, credits this growth to the company's nationwide merchant network, built-in customer protection, and tailored financing solutions. "As Canada's flexible and innovative point of sale financing partner, this recognition reflects our commitment to help merchants grow, while protecting our over half a million customers," said Wong. "We're excited to continue offering financing plans built for real life that help to strengthen trust and accountability for customers and merchants."

Financeit's innovation highlights driving growth include:

Multi-stage financing: A model to ensure merchants get paid as the work gets done, so projects keep moving forward and meet customer timelines.

Credit top-up program: Simplified access for past or existing customers to secure extra funds when they need.

Streamlined tools: Simplified project quoting and submitting and tracking of loan applications resulting in faster approvals.

2023 Simply Group Financial Acquisition: Strengthened Financeit's national footprint, expanded dealer network, and set the stage for continued growth.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants -- demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

"By continuously improving our technology to support flexibility, risk detection, and security, Financeit shows up in the moments that matter for Canadians." Added Wong "We will continue meeting people where they are with tools that deliver confidence, control, and trust on all sides of the transaction."

Financeit previously ranked 466th as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2020.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Financeit

Financeit Canada Inc. is a leading provider of point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement sector. Founded in 2011, the company helps people make major purchases more affordable through simple, fair, and flexible payment plans offered by enterprise businesses, big box retailers, OEMs, and merchant networks. Financeit has over 14,000 merchants coast to coast, funded over $6.8B in total loans, and serviced over 400,000 Canadians. Financeit's cloud-based technology empowers merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with plain-language loan terms, no prepayment penalties, and built-in customer protection that releases funds only when customers are satisfied, while ensuring a transparent and efficient loan application process that supports merchant partners across Canada. Trusted by merchants and financial institutions and backed by rigorous onboarding, oversight, and risk management. For more information, visit www.financeit.io.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Financeit

Media Inquiries: [email protected]