Finance leader joins Avison Young board of directors

Larry D. Richman brings 40 years of executive leadership and banking experience

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Avison Young today announced that Larry D. Richman, former Chair, U.S. region, CIBC Bank USA, and former President and CEO of The PrivateBank, joins Avison Young's Board of Directors.

"Pursuing client-driven strategies, implementing innovation and technology for better client outcomes, delivering value for business and the communities where we live and work – these are hallmark parallels between my professional career and how Avison Young approaches its own growth," said Richman. "I look forward to contributing to a firm that is making a difference in client and stakeholder outcomes as it advances the way commercial real estate does business."

Richman spent 40 years in banking – much of his career with LaSalle Bank in Chicago, where he rose to President and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Bank N.A., and President of LaSalle Bank Midwest. He joined The PrivateBank in November 2007 to drive its strategic transformation, growing from $4 billion in assets in 2007 to more than $20 billion in 2017. He joined CIBC following its June 2017 acquisition of The PrivateBank, where he served as President and CEO. Throughout his career, he has focused on developing client relationships, mentoring team members and representing his organization in the community. He retired from CIBC in March 2021.

"Larry is a transformational leader and known as one of Chicago's most dedicated commercial bankers, delivering growth, mentorship and exceptional client service. He has a history of successfully scaling organizations quickly, including integrating tech solutions to meet client needs," said Mark E. Rose, Avison Young Chair and CEO. "Drawing on this experience and commitment to community, he is a valued independent member of our board and his outstanding professional experience and resulting perspective will benefit us as we advance the next phase of our growth strategy."

Richman is on the Dean's Advisory Council at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, where he earned his MBA. He is a past Trustee of Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., where he earned his bachelor's degree. He also holds an advanced certificate from Stanford University in credit and financial management and is a Lifetime Advisory Board member at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Richman joins 10 additional board members comprised of independent directors and members of the firm's executive leadership team. In addition to Richman, the board consists of Rose, France Desharnais, Martin Dockrill, David Escalante, Jeff Flemington, Carol J. Johnson, Eva Maglis, Benoit Raillard, Jason Sibthorpe and Robert Slaughter.

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2021 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for 10 consecutive years.

