Finalists Unveiled for the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Woman Award

Ninth edition of esteemed program recognizes female visionary leaders

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Six female entrepreneurs from across the country have been revealed as finalists for the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Award, which feature two awards of distinction: the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award.

The longest-running international award of its kind, the platform recognizes and pays homage to the courageous contributions of women entrepreneurs and such leaders who inspire others through their journeys.

"We are thrilled to honour these exceptional Canadian women entrepreneurs and applaud their remarkable accomplishments," says Veronique Gonneville, marketing and communications director, Moët Hennessy in Canada. "Through this platform, we highlight their unwavering dedication and the positive impact they have made in their respective industries."

The three finalists in each of the two categories were selected via a rigorous nomination and evaluation process by a panel of esteemed judges. Leading marketing consulting agency T1, provided assessment and counsel in helping to implement diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging best practices in the program.

The judging panel was empowered to identify the top finalists who possess the same enterprising spirit inspired by the brand's founder Madame Clicquot. The awards are set around three pillars: demonstrate entrepreneurial daring; reinvent tradition with success; and maintain an ethical approach to business.

The distinguished winners will be announced at the Bold by Veuve Clicquot Award ceremony on September 27, 2023, at Toronto's heritage-designated Paradise Theatre. Accomplished actress Karine Vanasse will preside as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Veuve Clicquot is renowned for championing female entrepreneurs, enhancing their visibility, and offering a global platform for their voices. Rooted in Madame Clicquot's fearless spirit, and business acumen, this prestigious and enduring award is a beacon for women in business and for fostering future role models.

The Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award finalists are as follows:

Bold Woman Award Finalists:

Andrea Gomez Co-founder and CEO, Omy Laboratories Emily Hosie Founder and CEO, Rebelstork Jennifer Flanagan Co-founder, president and CEO, Actua

Bold Future Award Finalists:

Danielle Spencer Founder, Balu Organics Jen Wojtaszek Co-Founder, president and CEO, Future of Cheese Shelby Austin Founder and CEO, Arteria Al

With a storied history spanning over five decades, the program has celebrated the achievements of over 400 exceptional women across 27 countries, providing a global platform to amplify their voices and shares their stories.

The Bold by Veuve Clicquot Award received an unprecedented 351 submissions from across Canada, more than doubling the count of the previous Canadian edition. It also received the highest number of applications across all participating countries.

The two awards of distinction, Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award are open to all self-identifying female entrepreneurs based in Canada, aged 25 and above, who meet specific criteria and have directly contributed to the success of their businesses.

The Bold Champion Award introduced in 2021 to recognize a man who has demonstrated through concrete action his long-term commitment to better representation and consideration of women in society will also be revealed at the award ceremony. The recipient of the inaugural award is Lance Chung, editor-in-chief of GLORY Media.

The 2023 Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award judging panel includes:

Candy Wang Co-founder, U Beauty Life and owner, Emptywall Art Gallery Carole Bildé Chief marketing & communications officer, Veuve Clicquot Dr. George Soleas President & CEO, LCBO Kayla Grey Host and co-executive producer, The Shift with Kayla Grey Lance Chung Editor-in-chief, GLORY Media Sophie Banford Partner, publisher and managing director, KO Media and KO Éditions

Each laureate will receive a beautifully crafted award and will embark on a three-day immersion into the history and tradition of Maison Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France.

To learn more about Bold by Veuve Clicquot, please visit: https://www.veuveclicquot.com/en-ca/bold-woman-award-canada-2023

About Veuve Clicquot

Founded in Reims in 1772, Veuve Clicquot still remains true to its motto: "Only one quality, the finest". In 1805, Madame Clicquot took over the reins of the House and became one of the first business women of modern times. Driven by her unfailing optimism, she was soon named 'la Grande dame of Champagne'. Her free spirit, her boldness and her culture of innovation have continued to inspire the House, the footprint of which still radiates throughout the world. Despite hardships, she looked to the future with confidence, and won the almost impossible bet for a woman of her time, by revolutionizing the champagne industry. "If in the search of perfection, we must take two steps at a time, I do believe that we should not be content in only taking one." - Madame Clicquot. The colour yellow – included on its labels since 1877, is also that of the rising sun. An ode to joy and optimism, expressing one of the House's convictions that each new day offers the promise of new possibilities to build a brighter future.

SOURCE Moët Hennessy Canada

For further information: interviews or imagery, please contact: Brandon Neville, Account Supervisor, Edery & Lord Communications, [email protected], 647.209.2190