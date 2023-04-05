Finalists chosen for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

Apr 05, 2023, 11:44 ET
TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism, honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.
Through this prestigious award, the CJF has since 1996 recognized news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.
"Canadian news organizations last year, both large and small, have brought audiences compelling stories with a significant impact on people and communities across Canada," says jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication. "The compelling stories chosen as finalists covered subjects from across the country and beyond – social policy, sports, politics, environmental concerns and Indigenous affairs. Cumulatively, they highlight some of the major issues that have captured public attention and provoked change over the past year."
The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:
- CTV News for Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta, which investigated the problems plaguing the province's ambulance system with a focus on Calgary and the surrounding rural areas;
- Global News with APTN for Profiting Off Kids, a landmark investigation spanning nearly 30 stories online and on TV that reveals how some of Ontario's most vulnerable children are being treated as commodities when placed into foster care and group homes;
- The Globe and Mail for its coverage of the sexual assault scandals at Hockey Canada: How Hockey Canada used registration fees to build a fund to cover sexual-assault claims; Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault; and Shut Out;
- The Investigative Journalism Bureau/Toronto Star for Suspended, their reporting on unfair driver's licence loss in Ontario; and
- The Narwhal/Toronto Star for their investigation into the Ontario government's decision to open 7,400 acres of protected greenbelt land to development: Six developers bought Greenbelt land after Ford came to power. Now, they stand to profit; Ontario is poised to double the size of the Bradford Bypass, documents suggest; and Ontario has found 11 species at risk along the planned route of Highway 413: documents.
The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:
- Canada's National Observer for The Salmon People, a podcast about the work of biologist Alexandra Morton who used science to warn government of the diseases and waste coming from farms and found herself in conflict with both government and industry;
- CBC Saskatchewan for its investigation into Indigenous ancestry claims by prominent lawyer/academic Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond: Disputed History; Missing book, non-existent honour, leaked membership list among new Turpel-Lafond revelations; and Rescind Turpel-Lafond's honorary degrees or we'll return ours, say high-profile Indigenous women;
- The Discourse Nanaimo for It Takes a Village, an investigation into the conditions endured by low-income seniors living in Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society homes;
- Eastern Graphic for Through the Cracks, a year-long examination of mental health and addiction services in Prince Edward Island; and
- The Winnipeg Free Press for parallel investigations into outdated and haphazard physician and teacher oversight in Manitoba: Out-of-sight oversight; Diagnosis disrespect and Truth and hidden consequences.
The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.
The CJF Jackman Award jury members are:
- Christopher Waddell (chair);
- Catherine Cano, president of CanoVision and former executive with CPAC and Radio-Canada;
- Manjula Dufresne, former producer, The National, CBC News Network;
- Wendy Metcalfe, vice-president of content and editor-in-chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group.
About The Canadian Journalism Foundation
Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.
For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]; For sponsorship opportunities, contact Josh Gurfinkel, Director of Operations, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]
