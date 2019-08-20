Finalists announced for the 2019 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards

Winners will receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and marketing prizes

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post announces the finalists for the 2019 E-commerce Innovation Awards.

Chosen from hundreds of submissions, these Canadian retailers range from large, familiar brands to owner-operated start-ups. Representing various industries, including electronics, apparel, housewares, sporting goods, food and more, each company is a standout in e-commerce.

Winners will be announced at an event on Thursday, September 19 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Each category winner will receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and marketing prizes.

The finalists by category are:

Best Online Start-up Award

Partake Brewing (www.drinkpartake.com)

CustomHeats (www.customheats.com)

Unwrapped Life Inc. (www.unwrappedlife.com)

Flax Sleep (www.flaxsleep.com)

Ginius (www.ginius.ca)

Best Small Business Award

Oatbox (www.oatbox.com)

Riversol Skincare Solutions Inc. (www.riversol.com)

Mejuri (www.mejuri.com)

Canada Craft Club (www.canadacraftclub.ca)

MATH Sport (www.mathsport.ca)

Best Large Retailer Transformation Award

Boathouse (www.boathousestores.com)

Hudson's Bay (www.thebay.com)

Best Buy Canada (www.bestbuy.ca)

LCBO (www.lcbo.ca)

Harry Rosen Inc. (www.harryrosen.com)

Social Responsibility Award

Cupanion (www.cupanion.com)

Okanagan Lavender & Herb Farm (www.okanaganlavender.com)

(www.okanaganlavender.com) Abeego (canada.abeego.com)

Prana Snacks (www.pranasnacks.com)

MEC (www.mec.ca)

International Conqueror Award

Sidekick (www.sidekicktool.com)

Hennessy Hammock Ltd (www.hennessyhammock.com)

FanFit Gaming (www.fanfitgaming.com)

Jewlr (www.jewlr.ca)

Moose Knuckles Canada (www.mooseknucklescanada.com)

All About the Customer Award

Proudly Canadian Award

Portage and Main (www.shopportageandmain.com)

Endy (ca.endy.com)

Manitobah Mukluks (www.manitobah.ca)

Running Room Canada Inc. (www.runningroom.com/ca)

Home Hardware (www.homehardware.ca)

Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges with extensive retail and e-commerce experience. The judges are:

Marc Fortin , Retail Council of Canada, Quebec

, Retail Council of Canada, Mohit Grover , Google Canada

, Google Canada Jennifer T. Lee , Deloitte Canada

, Sucharita Mulpuru-Kodali , Forrester Research

, Forrester Research Blake Smith , Facebook Inc.

For more details about this year's awards, the judges, and descriptions of the categories, visit Canada Post 2019 E-Commerce Innovation Awards.

