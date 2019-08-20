Finalists announced for the 2019 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards

Winners will receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and marketing prizes

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post announces the finalists for the 2019 E-commerce Innovation Awards.

Chosen from hundreds of submissions, these Canadian retailers range from large, familiar brands to owner-operated start-ups. Representing various industries, including electronics, apparel, housewares, sporting goods, food and more, each company is a standout in e-commerce.

Winners will be announced at an event on Thursday, September 19 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Each category winner will receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and marketing prizes.

The finalists by category are:

Best Online Start-up Award

Best Small Business Award

Best Large Retailer Transformation Award

Social Responsibility Award

International Conqueror Award

All About the Customer Award

Proudly Canadian Award

Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges with extensive retail and e-commerce experience. The judges are:

  • Marc Fortin, Retail Council of Canada, Quebec
  • Mohit Grover, Google Canada
  • Jennifer T. Lee, Deloitte Canada
  • Sucharita Mulpuru-Kodali, Forrester Research
  • Blake Smith, Facebook Inc.

For more details about this year's awards, the judges, and descriptions of the categories, visit Canada Post 2019 E-Commerce Innovation Awards.

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca

