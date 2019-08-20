Finalists announced for the 2019 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards
Aug 20, 2019, 10:13 ET
Winners will receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and marketing prizes
OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post announces the finalists for the 2019 E-commerce Innovation Awards.
Chosen from hundreds of submissions, these Canadian retailers range from large, familiar brands to owner-operated start-ups. Representing various industries, including electronics, apparel, housewares, sporting goods, food and more, each company is a standout in e-commerce.
Winners will be announced at an event on Thursday, September 19 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Each category winner will receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and marketing prizes.
The finalists by category are:
Best Online Start-up Award
- Partake Brewing (www.drinkpartake.com)
- CustomHeats (www.customheats.com)
- Unwrapped Life Inc. (www.unwrappedlife.com)
- Flax Sleep (www.flaxsleep.com)
- Ginius (www.ginius.ca)
Best Small Business Award
- Oatbox (www.oatbox.com)
- Riversol Skincare Solutions Inc. (www.riversol.com)
- Mejuri (www.mejuri.com)
- Canada Craft Club (www.canadacraftclub.ca)
- MATH Sport (www.mathsport.ca)
Best Large Retailer Transformation Award
- Boathouse (www.boathousestores.com)
- Hudson's Bay (www.thebay.com)
- Best Buy Canada (www.bestbuy.ca)
- LCBO (www.lcbo.ca)
- Harry Rosen Inc. (www.harryrosen.com)
Social Responsibility Award
- Cupanion (www.cupanion.com)
- Okanagan Lavender & Herb Farm (www.okanaganlavender.com)
- Abeego (canada.abeego.com)
- Prana Snacks (www.pranasnacks.com)
- MEC (www.mec.ca)
International Conqueror Award
- Sidekick (www.sidekicktool.com)
- Hennessy Hammock Ltd (www.hennessyhammock.com)
- FanFit Gaming (www.fanfitgaming.com)
- Jewlr (www.jewlr.ca)
- Moose Knuckles Canada (www.mooseknucklescanada.com)
All About the Customer Award
- Canvaspop (www.canvaspop.com)
- Well.ca (www.well.ca)
- Endy (ca.endy.com)
- Jewlr (www.jewlr.ca)
- Brave & Bearded (www.bravenbearded.com)
Proudly Canadian Award
- Portage and Main (www.shopportageandmain.com)
- Endy (ca.endy.com)
- Manitobah Mukluks (www.manitobah.ca)
- Running Room Canada Inc. (www.runningroom.com/ca)
- Home Hardware (www.homehardware.ca)
Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges with extensive retail and e-commerce experience. The judges are:
- Marc Fortin, Retail Council of Canada, Quebec
- Mohit Grover, Google Canada
- Jennifer T. Lee, Deloitte Canada
- Sucharita Mulpuru-Kodali, Forrester Research
- Blake Smith, Facebook Inc.
For more details about this year's awards, the judges, and descriptions of the categories, visit Canada Post 2019 E-Commerce Innovation Awards.
SOURCE Canada Post
