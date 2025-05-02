Finalists announced for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism , honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.

Through this prestigious award, the CJF has since 1996 recognized news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

"Again in 2024, Canadian news organizations – large and small, new and old – reported stories that impacted communities across the country," says jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication. "Our finalists' investigations range from South America to Nunavut, from social determinants of life expectancy to lapses in food-safety regulation.

"As journalism faces intense scrutiny and competition from outlets with dubious journalistic standards, the quality and depth of reporting on display again this year demonstrates the underlying strength and dedication of Canadian journalists and news organizations to stories that resonate with their audiences."

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time editorial employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time editorial employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The 2025 CJF-Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism jury members are

Christopher Waddell – Chair, Professor Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University ;

Professor Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, ; Manjula Dufresne , Former producer, The National, CBC News Network;

Former producer, The National, CBC News Network; Wendy Metcalfe , Senior Vice President of Content, Editor-in-Chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group; and

, Senior Vice President of Content, Editor-in-Chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group; and Sonali Verma , Executive Consultant, Generative AI, Digital Transformation.

All finalists' story submissions are available on our Awards Page .

The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 CJF Awards.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

