Finalists Announced for 2022 Land Awards

Established in 2010, the biennial awards program celebrates big ideas and bold leadership in sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use and real estate practices across BC.

"We're looking forward to honouring outstanding leaders and projects that are demonstrating how we can protect the lands and waters we love, and create resilient and inclusive communities," said Mark Gifford, CEO of REFBC. "By sharing successes from across BC, we hope to build bridges and inspire lasting change."

The 2022 Land Award finalists are listed below, by project category.

Land Use and Conservation

Gathering Voices Society (Tsilhqot'in Wildfire Management Project)

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society (Wildlife Habitat Stewards)

Province of BC, Lil'wat Nation, and N'Quatqua First Nation (Tenquille Lake Visitor Use

Management Project)

Stewardship Centre for British Columbia (Green Shores)

Built Environment

BOMA BC ( Greater Victoria District 2030)

Community Garden Builders (Temporary Community Gardens)

Fraser Basin Council (First Nations Home EnergySave)

Tsawwassen First Nation (Tsawwassen First Nation Comprehensive Housing Strategy)

Fresh Water

First Nations Fisheries Council of British Columbia (Water for Fish)

Okanagan Nation Alliance (Developing Water Responsibilities Plans Using the Syilx

Methodology)

Skeena Knowledge Trust (Knowledge Mobilization Across the Skeena Watershed)

Stqeeye' Learning Society (Xwaaqw'um Village Watershed Restoration)

Wildsight (Columbia River Field School)

Food Lands

B.C. Investment Agriculture Foundation (Farmland Advantage)

Institute for Sustainable Food Systems at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU Farm

Schools Program)

Lil̓wat Nation (Qwal ̓ í mak Nlep ̓ c á lten/Mosquito Garden)

Tea Creek ( Tea Creek Farm )

Real Estate

Association of Interior Realtors (Building Climate Resilience in the Okanagan: A

Homeowner's Resource Guide)

British Columbia Lung Foundation (Radon in Real Estate: Transforming BC's Indoor

Environments)

Soroptimist International of Vancouver (Housing for Women by Women)

Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (Real Estate Energy Efficiency Program)

Project award nominations were judged by volunteer committees of subject matter experts. The judges considered the creativity, impact, collaboration, engagement, and future of each project.

The Land Champion and the Emerging Leader award winners were selected by a panel of past chairs of REFBC's Board of Governors. The Land Champion Award recognizes an individual for making exemplary contributions, over time, to protecting land and water and strengthening communities. The Emerging Leader Award goes to a young person (age 35 and under) who has demonstrated early successes and the capacity to achieve wider change.

The Land Awards Gala will take place at the Anvil Centre. Special guests include Shawna Davis, author and illustrator of Majagalee: The Language of Seasons, and Elliott Slinn, poet laureate for the City of New Westminster.

Learn more: landawards.com

ABOUT US

The Real Estate Foundation of BC is a philanthropic organization working to support land use and real estate practices that contribute to a healthy environment and thriving, resilient, liveable communities. We do this by funding projects, connecting people, and sharing knowledge. refbc.com

SOURCE Real Estate Foundation of BC

For further information: Stephen Hui, Communications Manager, Real Estate Foundation of BC, [email protected], 778-357-1423