TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Final Offer, a new online platform for real estate brokerages, agents, home sellers and buyers to leverage the negotiation and offer process, has officially launched in Canada. In partnership with Royal LePage Signature Realty, Royal LePage Your Community Realty and Royal LePage Connect Realty, Final Offer empowers licensed real estate agents to provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience for the consumer.

Final Offer Launches in Canada Bringing Transparency to the Canadian Real Estate Market (CNW Group/Final Offer)

For decades, Canadians looking to buy or sell a home have looked for greater transparency during the process. With the implementation of the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002 (TRESA), Final Offer aligns itself well to disclose to the public exactly what sellers want for their home, including the price and terms. Potential buyers and their real estate agents receive real-time notifications of any action on the property, including when offers are made. Every buyer gets a fair shot at purchasing the property for its true market value. Sellers are confident they got the best outcome and achieved their goal.

"The way homes have been bought and sold hasn't evolved in 100 years, until now," says Nathan Dart, Senior Vice President of Final Offer. "We set out to enhance the way agents, sellers and buyers collaborate in the offer process by ensuring transparency and visibility. This is particularly important during a time of high housing costs in Canada. We're thrilled to partner with such well respected market leaders in the GTA that are elevating the home buying and selling experience for all parties."

Final Offer has attracted the attention of top real estate leaders in Canada looking to maximize the value of their sellers' homes, while also giving their buyers transparency into what it will take to make an offer that will be accepted. Agents submit offers for their buyers on finaloffer.com and an interested buyer can have their real estate agent submit their "final offer" at any time and immediately put the home under contract.

"As an owner and operator of a real estate brokerage, I've seen the disappointment of our agents' clients who lost out on their dream home for only a few thousand dollars or sellers who question if they got as much for their home as they possibly could," says Chris Slightham, Owner and President of Royal LePage Signature Realty. "The ability to see offers in real time and to set and make a 'final offer' creates greater transparency and puts all parties in control. After introducing this platform to our realtors, they are seeing the confidence it gives their clients when making purchasing decisions. I believe Final Offer is going to change how real estate is transacted in Canada and beyond."

Licensed real estate agents, sellers and buyers can all sign up for an account on finaloffer.com. There is no cost for sellers, buyers, and real estate agents making offers for their clients. Agents representing sellers can subscribe for a monthly fee.

"Realtors play a monumental role when advising clients throughout the home sale and purchasing process," says Vivian Risi, President and Broker of Record of Royal LePage Your Community Realty. "The expectations clients have of their agent have never been higher. Partnering with Final Offer empowers our agents with the latest technology and data to set a strategy with clients to achieve the outcome they desire."

Final Offer is currently available in Ontario, with further regions to come. Final Offer's mission is to bring transparency, fairness and efficiency to the Canadian real estate market by empowering all parties involved to make informed decisions during the complex real estate transaction process.

"Canadians are looking for transparency in their real estate negotiations and Final Offer delivers," says Michelle Risi, Broker of Record of Royal LePage Connect Realty. "There is no better tool available that our agents can use to deliver clear information and real time offer alerts that buyers and sellers demand."

About Final Offer:

Final Offer is the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit finaloffer.com.

SOURCE Final Offer

For further information: Media Contact: Samantha Jen, [email protected]