Final election expenses limits now available

Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ --

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SOURCE Elections Canada

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