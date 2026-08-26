Final election expenses limits now available

News provided byElections Canada
Aug 26, 2026, 16:13 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ --
- Elections Canada has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections to be held on Monday, August 31, in the ridings of Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia).
- View the final election expenses limits for registered political parties.
- View the final election expenses limits for confirmed candidates.
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
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SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
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