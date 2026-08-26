Electors in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-Capilano can drop off their special ballot in person

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Elections Canada

Aug 26, 2026, 12:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ --

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