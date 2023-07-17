Elections Canada
Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the Calgary Heritage federal by-election
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-election to be held on July 24, 2023, in the electoral district of Calgary Heritage (Alberta).
- View the final election expenses limits for registered political parties.
- View the final election expenses limits for confirmed candidates.
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
