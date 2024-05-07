Final Countdown to "Pitch Perfect" Inspired Event, Mission: Possible

EDMONTON, AB, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as Mission: Possible , inspired by the beloved movie "Pitch Perfect," comes to Edmonton May 9th through 12th. Hosted by Region 26 , the event is not just a showcase of female musical talent, but it also serves as a pre-qualifier to the "Olympics" of a cappella, the 76th annual international convention later this year. Attendees will be dazzled as top female performers converge for three days of stunning harmonies, electrifying performances, and unmissable entertainment.

"In a city pulsating with culture and creativity, Mission: Possible serves as a testament to the transformative power of music and the arts," said Cara Bedford, Gateway Chorus member who is part of the committee that is bringing the event to Edmonton. "As Edmonton continues to evolve and thrive, events like this remind us of the pivotal role that music plays in shaping our city's cultural landscape and fostering a sense of togetherness."

"Whether you're a die-hard a cappella fan or looking for a night of unforgettable entertainment, this event is a must!" Post this

Barbershop harmony a cappella is a captivating musical art form characterized by close, four-part harmonies sung without instrumental accompaniment. Rooted in rich traditions of American vocal music, barbershop harmony blends melodious chords, intricate rhythms, and heartfelt lyrics to create a sound that is both timeless and irresistible. With its signature ringing chords and dynamic vocal interplay, barbershop harmony captivates audiences with its seamless blend of voices, transporting listeners to a world of pure harmony and musical excellence.

"Mission: Possible" is more than just a concert - it's a celebration of community, collaboration, and the enduring power of music to unite us all," said Region 26 organizer and chair of Mission: Possible Vicky Smith. "Whether you're a die-hard a cappella fan or looking for a night of unforgettable entertainment, this event is a must!"

Among the performers is Edmonton's own Gateway Chorus , an esteemed organization with a rich 60 year history and renowned for their spellbinding harmonies and infectious energy . Also performing is Lions Gate Chorus , Canada's Got Talent performers and 2023 International Chorus Champions, whose innovative arrangements push the boundaries of a cappella. Joining them are over 30 Canadian chorus and quartet groups, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the competition.

For more information and to purchase in-person and virtual tickets, visit.

SOURCE Region 26

For further information: For questions or interviews, contact: Erin Gobolos, 780.721.5519, [email protected]