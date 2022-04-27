Filling immediate job vacancies and launching new careers in Ontario's food and beverage processing sector

Food and Beverage Ontario's CareersNOW! initiative receives new investment from the Skills Development Fund

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - After one year of successful delivery of Food and Beverage Ontario's workforce development initiative — CareersNOW! — the organization is pleased to announce additional funding of $1,406,900 from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

CareersNOW! was designed by Food and Beverage Ontario to connect jobseekers and students with employers in Ontario's food and beverage processing sector. This growing industry is the number one manufacturing sector employer in Ontario offering a variety of jobs and career pathways, but past challenges with talent attraction, recruitment, and retention have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Engaging with new individuals to join Ontario's food and beverage manufacturing industry's workforce is the top priority for Food and Beverage Ontario.

"People employed by Ontario's 4,000 processor businesses are at the centre of this incredible sector that purchases over 60% of Ontario farm products, is the number one manufacturing sector employer, and prepares food and beverage for grocery retail and foodservice in Canada and across the globe," said Chris Conway, CEO, Food and Beverage Ontario. "We thank the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development for valuing this industry and the potential for workforce growth, as much as we do."

"Across our province, food and beverage manufacturers are struggling to find the workers they need to keep up with growing demand," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "The CareersNOW! program will connect young people and job seekers with local employers and hands-on training so they can begin rewarding careers close to home."

CareersNOW! is showcasing the industry and career opportunities with jobseekers and students, in addition to delivering on activities that make introductions and facilitate successful connections between jobseekers looking for immediate employment and students planning their professional future.

Job Ready Skills Training in partnership with Food Processing Skills Canada is providing 14 e-courses in essential skills training and social-emotional learning for jobseekers and new hires to ensure a successful career start.

Virtual Job Fairs are creating the ideal space for jobseekers and employers to meet online and discuss immediate and future job openings.

are creating the ideal space for jobseekers and employers to meet online and discuss immediate and future job openings. CareersNOW! Employer platform is making it easy for businesses to post jobs and hire college and university students for wage subsidized work terms.

CareersNOW! Jobseeker is streamlining access to Ontario food and beverage processing jobs and new networking opportunities.

food and beverage processing jobs and new networking opportunities. Mentorship Sessions are introducing students and jobseekers to industry professionals for sharing of career advice and discussions on the variety of career pathways.

Career coaching for jobseekers and HR training for small to medium-sized Ontario businesses is supporting successful new employment and a positive workplace culture.

businesses is supporting successful new employment and a positive workplace culture. A new partnership with the Ontario Native Education Counselling Association will facilitate introductions between Indigenous youth and industry career opportunities.

Collaboration with Meat & Poultry Ontario will target workforce strategies in this subsector where the biggest employment gap is occurring.

Today, CareersNOW! and the City of Brampton also announce publication of Filling the Talent Gap in Ontario's Food and Beverage Manufacturing Sector. This report explores

issues hindering employers' ability to attract and retain talent in the sector and what can be done to fill the existing and projected talent gap within the City of Brampton. The report identifies five key themes in the City of Brampton that are also applicable to regions across Ontario.

To download the report, please follow this link: https://foodandbeverageontario.ca/city-of-brampton-workforce-pilot/

Food and Beverage Ontario is the provincial professional leadership organization of choice in Ontario for members of the food and beverage processing community — a community that contributes over $42 billion annually and is the number one manufacturing employer in Ontario. Visit www.foodandbeverageontario.ca

CareersNOW! is Food and Beverage Ontario's workforce development initiative supporting Ontario's vibrant and growing food and beverage manufacturing industry and sharing exciting job opportunities. CareersNOW! is generously supported by program partners: Food Processing Skills Canada, Careers in Food, FoodGrads, University of Guelph Experiential Learning, Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, Niagara College, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Meat & Poultry Ontario, Magnet, Ontario Native Education Counselling Association, and Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. Visit www.careersnow.ca

This Employment Ontario project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

