FILAMENT HEALTH TO PARTICIPATE IN PROMINENT PSYCHEDELIC INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN APRIL 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, announces that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in April 2022:

Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference to be held in person at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida , on April 19, 2022 . Filament CEO, Benjamin Lightburn , will present live at 1:30 pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

to be held in person at the in , on . Filament CEO, , will at and will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Noble Capital Market's 18th Annual In-Person Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon18) to be held in person at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida , on April 19-21, 2022 . Mr. Lightburn will present live at 10:00 am ET on April 21, 2022 , and will be available for one-on-one meetings for the remainder of the conference. The presentation will be available for internet viewing here on April 22 , the day following the live presentation.

to be held in person at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in , on . Mr. Lightburn will present live at on , and will be available for one-on-one meetings for the remainder of the conference. The presentation will be available for internet viewing on , the day following the live presentation. KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference to be held virtually on April 27-28, 2022 . Mr. Lightburn will present live at 11:30 am ET on April 28, 2022 , and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Filament's management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of psilocin as compared to psilocybin. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including results of the clinical trial. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

