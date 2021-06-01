Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health" or the "Company"), an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction company, today announced it has partnered with the Translational Psychedelic Research ("TrPR") Program at the University of California, San Francisco ("UCSF") to progress its drug development efforts. TrPR's Director, Dr. Joshua Woolley, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at UCSF and experienced psychedelics clinician and researcher, will act as Principal Investigator, leading Filament's unique, patent-protected drug candidates through two U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") investigator-initiated clinical trials, both expected to begin in 2021. The first trial has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at UCSF.

Filament's mission is to get safe, natural psychedelics into the hands of everyone who needs them, as soon as possible, by executing drug discovery research and development steps to unlock their healing potential. Filament's platform includes a deep patent-pending IP portfolio rooted in novel extraction and purification methods, an accomplished botanical extraction management team, a Health Canada psilocybin Dealer's License, and in-house GMP manufacturing capabilities.

Filament believes that a partnership with the thought leaders at UCSF's TrPR Program will catalyze the development of Filament's leading drug candidates. The TrPR Program combines innovative basic and clinical research approaches to address key questions about the mechanisms, safety, and efficacy of psychedelics for specific health conditions. The group's goal is to accelerate progress towards impactful and accessible psychedelic treatments.

"We are thrilled to begin the first phase of our clinical development strategy with two unique trials," said Ben Lightburn, CEO and co-founder of Filament. "Dr. Woolley and his team at TrPR have been invaluable partners in designing and implementing clinical studies that feature a never-before studied compound and the most rigorous trial design employed to date."

"I'm excited about the collaboration between Filament and TrPR. Both of our teams are dedicated to innovating in the psychedelic research space and these projects reflect that focus," said Dr. Woolley, Program Director of UCSF's TrPR. "Designing and conducting rigorous clinical trials is a core element of what we do at TrPR. We're really looking forward to working with Filament's naturally-extracted formulations in these trials and contributing actionable insights to the field."

While advancing its three leading drug candidates, Filament will continue to advance its discovery pipeline, leaning on its natural extraction expertise to access the vast potential of psychoactive plant compounds, many of which have been previously unstudied. With hundreds of plant species to be explored and the possibility of proving the entourage effect, the Company believes there is great potential for many more expertly extracted and purified compounds to become powerful medicines.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH

Filament is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology and commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house good manufacturing practices and a Health Canada psilocybin Dealer's License. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Learn more at www.filament.health and get the latest updates via Filament's newsletter and LinkedIn page.

ABOUT TRPR

The TrPR Program brings together scientists and care providers across disciplines to understand how psilocybin, LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and related compounds impact the brain and other organ systems. They combine innovative basic and clinical research approaches to answer key questions about the mechanisms, safety, and efficacy of psychedelics for specific health conditions. Their goal is to accelerate progress towards impactful and accessible psychedelic treatments while committing to building a collaborative culture and applying open science principles to maximize the integrity and transparency of their work.

Learn more at https://psychedelics.ucsf.edu/ and by following TrPR on Twitter .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements"and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may include, but are not limited to, information concerning Filament's and TrPR's ability to conduct clinical trials; the results of the partnership; the nature, timing, and possible success of Filament's leading drug candidates and the impact and accessibility of psychedelic treatments. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Ventures Corp.