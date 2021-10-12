Filament Health Announces DTC Eligibility and Up-List to the OTCQB Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (NEO: FH) (OTCQB: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery company, today announced its common shares have been approved for uplisting and trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company has also received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC ("DTC Eligibility").

Effective today, the Company's common shares are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "FLHLF," and will continue to trade on Canada's NEO Exchange under its existing symbol "FH."

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that accelerates the receipt of stock and cash, reduces costs, and allows the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by meeting their clearing and settlement requirements.

"Listing on the OTCQB and obtaining DTC Eligibility are important milestones towards increasing investor access for a wide range of United States investors and increasing our trading liquidity," said Chief Financial Officer, Warren Duncan. "With these announcements, we look forward to expanding Filament's presence in the U.S. and deepening our relationships with our investor base, furthering our mission to get safe, natural psychedelics into the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible."

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH

Filament is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house GMP facility, and Health Canada Dealer's License for all natural psychedelics. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on Canada's NEO Exchange (NEO:FH).

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding increasing investor access and trading liquidity and expanding the Company's presence in the U.S. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

