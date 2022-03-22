FIKA Expands Retail Footprint in 2 Cadillac Fairview Mall Locations

FIKA grows its one-of-a-kind cannabis experience with two new locations at the Cadillac Fairview Malls in Toronto and Kitchener, Ontario.

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The lifestyle brand that's redefining cannabis retail continues to expand its footprint in Canada. With 16 locations and growing, FIKA celebrates opening its doors at CF Fairview Mall in Toronto and CF Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

FIKA embraces an identity that is sophisticated, stylish, and shameless. In Swedish, the word fika is often translated as "a coffee and treat break," but it is much more than that. It is a culture, a state of mind, and a powerful concept. One that encourages you to pause and enjoy the everyday beauty in life. FIKA local herbal goods is personified in every element of the store experience. Creating a welcoming space that encourages guests to "take a breather" which is a philosophy and mindset that is the ethos and inspiration behind the brand.

"Cannabis products are beautiful and innovation in the industry is abundant. Consumers deserve a top-notch retail experience designed for them, by them" said Christopher Kane, Chief Operating Officer. "Our FIKA Ambassadors have been trained and educated to the highest degree of cannabis knowledge and customer service. When walking through our doors, you'll know right away that our people are truly at the heart of our brand."

Upon entering any FIKA location , rather than digital screens, endless tent cards, and confusing packaging, guests will find easy-to-navigate merchandising and friendly Ambassadors ready to guide and educate. Everything at FIKA is designed to make cannabis shopping effortless and enjoyable for newcomers and experienced guests alike.

The focal point of the store is the eye-catching Flower Bar. An impressive selection of cannabis flowers is displayed in high definition under beautiful magnifying domes, organized left to right by strain type and top to bottom by THC strength – making exploring FIKA's vast range of cannabis strains easy and intuitive. Guests will also find the Tuck Shop where they can shop a beautiful selection of the best cannabis-infused chocolate, gummies, and cold beverages before stopping by the Vape and Pre-Roll Bars, where each cartridge and pre-rolled joint is displayed out of its packaging in stunning individual display cases.

Beyond cannabis products, FIKA is the exclusive cannabis retailer for coveted Boy Smells candles and apparel. The Los Angeles brand is best known for their KUSH candle collection, infusing cannabis flowers with boundary-pushing pairings like cashmere wood, suede, and white amber. FIKA's selection of lifestyle products also includes its signature oversized FIKA tote made with 100% cotton twill, its South American Palo Santo cleansing wood along with a variety of CBD wellness products and topicals such as infused bath bombs and lotions.



The two new locations are now open to the public. They are conveniently located at CF Fairview Mall 1800 Sheppard Avenue East , Toronto, and CF Fairview Park Mall 2960 Kingsway Dr, Kitchener . Both locations are easily accessible with in-mall and exterior entrances and parking.

FIKA is looking ahead to a bright 2022 with three additional locations scheduled to open including a flagship at Toronto's historic Union Station.

Take a breather. Experience FIKA today.

About FIKA:

FIKA is the lifestyle brand redefining cannabis retail. The brand's first flagship location opened in the heart of Toronto's historic Distillery District in August 2021, the first of multiple locations set to launch through 2023 in some of the most highly sought-after retail locations in Canada. FIKA is the destination for the modern cannabis consumer.

