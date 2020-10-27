Fiix debuts world's first AI for work order performance

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Cementing its position as an industry trailblazer, Fiix has launched a new addition to its game-changing AI platform, Fiix Foresight .

The new solution— called work order insights— is an industry first, and uses AI to automatically analyze 1000s of maintenance work orders to make it easier than ever for maintenance and asset management professionals to get insights from work order data.

The announcement comes just three months after the maintenance management platform provider launched Fiix Foresight and parts forecaster, the only AI-driven parts and inventory management solution on the market.

Work order insights runs in the background of Fiix's CMMS, which means customers can use the software like normal while the AI uses an array of machine learning algorithms to automatically comb through 1000s of work orders to surface insights and pinpoint problem areas to drill into. Customers can opt to receive a daily or weekly report identifying problematic work orders, and this detailed analysis helps maintenance teams predict asset failure, reduce downtime, optimize maintenance processes across teams, eliminate waste and rework, and find efficiencies across the board.

"To be able to look into our data instead of just keeping track of work orders is really exciting for us. We can start seeing things we have never seen in the past, like patterns of failures. And instead of just fixing the issues and moving on, we can now ask 'why are those issues happening'? To identify that is hugely important," says Fiix customer Jose Yorba, US Asset Management in the Fire Safety Group at Perimeter Solutions.

"We're beyond excited to bring such a game-changing technology to market. Most predictive solutions focus exclusively on asset health by using sensor data to determine asset operating condition. But this is only one piece of the puzzle. Downtime is deeply influenced by the work being done on equipment which is why we're using AI to supercharge work orders and connect maintenance teams to the full array of data they need to cut downtime and improve asset performance," says James Novak, CEO of Fiix.

Work orders represent a significant resource in terms of data and insights but it can be difficult for maintenance teams to manually analyze work orders due to the volume and variability of the data. Through AI, Fiix's work order insights solution can look at all that information and understand what's normal for a specific team and use that to flag anything out of the ordinary, replacing hours of manual work order analysis with one simple report.

Early beta customers are already seeing huge improvements from the work order insights report, notably:

80% decrease in asset downtime by identifying where maintenance routines aren't working or where routines aren't being adhered to, causing assets to fail needlessly.

33% decrease in maintenance costs by identifying where maintenance work is not being executed correctly, where there is excess waste in maintenance processes, and where excess re-work is happening.

50% increase in asset performance by analyzing all historical work order data in seconds, identifying performance trends affecting asset performance, and extrapolating those for all future work.

"Our goal is to remove the barriers that stop maintenance and operations teams from adopting sophisticated IoT solutions; barriers like time, cost, and effort. Fiix Foresight and our AI solutions are a great example of this in action— by fusing the benefits of industrial AI with our maintenance platform, we're able to instantly connect customers to a no coding required system purpose-built to help them proactively detect problems, identify opportunities for improvement and make quick, data-based decisions," says Novak.

Fiix has long been on a mission to build better maintenance teams with easy-to-use, AI-driven maintenance software, an open ecosystem, and pre-built integrations to meet the unique needs of maintenance and operations teams today and in the future. 2020 has been a big year for the Toronto-based software provider, seeing the launch of Fiix Foresight, the first and only AI engine purpose-built for maintenance as well as the company's app exchange — a vetted network of IoT partners and out-of-the-box connectors. These new additions to Fiix's platform, alongside its Integration Hub, make Fiix the most comprehensive and extendable maintenance solution on the market.

Want to learn more about work order insights, powered by Fiix Foresight? Join the launch event on November 5th at 2:00 pm ET. Sign up here .

About Fiix

Fiix is the maintenance management platform that combines mobile asset management, work order, and parts management and supercharges it with the most open integration network and AI-driven insights. With Fiix, you can connect shop floor IoT solutions, parts suppliers, contractors, and corporate IT systems quickly and easily to improve the way physical assets and people interact and drive better business outcomes.

There are over 2600 maintenance teams in 90+ countries using Fiix to improve communication, asset health, and even sustainability. Learn more at www.fiixsoftware.com.

