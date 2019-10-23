Figr, Inc. Launches App to Augment Cannabis Education

"Transparency in the industry means providing consumers with the knowledge they need and deserve to make informed decisions," said Harvey Carroll, President, Figr. "Figr is focused on providing this transparency through its various services, including the Budtender app."

By scanning the Figr logo and inputting the product lot number on the packaging, app users can access product details including where and when the cannabis plant used to create a product was harvested, how long the specific cannabis was cured and its terpene and cannabinoid profile. The app expands upon the company's web track-and-trace application, which has been available since October 17, 2018, on Figr's website (www.figr.com/quality).

"The Budtender app permits retailer and consumer access to information about the source of products and how they are processed. With access to this information, app users can begin to educate themselves on what products they prefer," said Zack Grossman, Marketing Director, Figr.

The Figr Budtender app is available for Apple and Android devices. Development of the app is credited to Figr, Inc., Wunderman Thompson and Thinkingbox.

About Figr, Inc.

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. Figr is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About SENTRI℠

SENTRI is a traceability platform that combines technology, people and processes to provide insight into a product's source-to-market journey. SENTRI is a proprietary tool designed and maintained by Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers.

