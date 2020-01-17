Figr Expands Product Line to Include Vapes

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

FIGR introduces its line of cannabis vaping products to the Canadian market

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Figr Brands, Inc. (Figr), a vertically-integrated legal cannabis company, has officially launched a line of vaping products, FIGR's Master Vape Pods designed to work exclusively with the Master Vapourizer battery (Figr's vaping device). These additions to the brand's line up of cannabis products will be available online and at select retail locations in Canada, first launching in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

"Our new vape pods and cartridges are designed to deliver the same experience our customers expect with all Figr products," said Harvey Carroll, President, Figr. "Our customers are at the root of everything we do and our dedication to craftsmanship, scientific rigour and transparency is what drives our continued improvement and innovation. This new product line is no exception."

Figr's Master Vape Pods use a titanium coil and cotton wick. The Master Vape Pods are offered in four varieties—Citrus, Melon, Mixed Berry and Terpene—and all flavors include natural botanical terpenes. The Master Vape Pods are available in 0.5ml and formulated for 800mg/g THC. The rechargeable Master Vapourizer is powered by a 350 mAh lithium ion battery with two temperature settings specifically selected for Figr vape pods.

Figr is committed to working with the provincial regulatory bodies and Health Canada to ensure compliance with applicable regulations. Customers can expect some or all of these products to be made available for purchase in Ontario first, followed by additional provinces as provincial regulation and distribution permits.

As part of Figr's ongoing efforts to inform consumers about its cannabis products, including the new line of vaping products, Figr utilizes a traceability platform called SENTRISM. This technology provides information about the way Figr products were produced and tested.

About Figr Brands, Inc.

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. Figr is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

About SENTRI℠

SENTRI is a traceability platform that combines technology, people and processes to provide insight into a product's source-to-market journey. SENTRI is a proprietary tool designed and maintained by Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers.

