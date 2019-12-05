Figr Cannabis Products Now Available for Sale in Ontario

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Figr, Inc. extends product offering into first province outside of Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Figr Brands, Inc. (Figr), a vertically integrated legal cannabis company, announced today its move into the Ontario market, offering three cannabis strains, including two that are brand new to consumers, as well as one of its most well-known strains. All three are now available online at the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) and at various retail locations across the province in a variety of sizes in both pre-rolls and dried flower.

OCS will sell one of Figr's original cannabis strains, FIGR No. 17, which has been available in the Maritimes since legalization in October 2018, in addition to the company's newly added FIGR No. 14 and soon to be introduced FIGR No. 28.

"Ontario is the first market we've entered outside of Atlantic Canada, and is an important step in our plans to expand across the country," said Harvey Carroll, President, Figr. "Ontario is close to our hearts as it's home to our Figr Norfolk facility in Simcoe, and is a place where we are looking forward to continued investment and growth."

As Ontario consumers are introduced to Figr products, they can find information on the company's products, including where and when the cannabis was harvested, how long it was cured, its terpene and cannabinoid profiles, and more, using the track-and-trace platform, SENTRI℠, available to consumers through the Figr Budtender app* or online via Figr's website (www.figr.com/quality).

"Entering the Ontario market is a significant achievement for Figr and we're proud to have worked so closely with the Ontario Cannabis Store on achieving this goal," said Harvey Carroll. "We're excited to welcome Ontarians to the Figr family and for them to get to know our products."

Figr's products are now available in four Canadian provinces through retail locations and online stores, including Nova Scotia (Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation), Prince Edward Island (Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation), New Brunswick (Cannabis New Brunswick), and Ontario (Ontario Cannabis Store).

*Figr Budtender app is available for Apple and Android devices.

About Figr Brands, Inc.

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. Figr is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About Pyxus

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Pyxus has developed and owns the SENTRI traceability platform tool.

