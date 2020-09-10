Figr Cannabis Products Available in Manitoba

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Canadian cannabis company widens reach to Manitoba, with products now available in every province in the prairies

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Figr Brands, Inc. (Figr), a vertically integrated legal cannabis company, announced today its move into the Manitoba market, making its products available to consumers throughout the prairies. Figr's cannabis products are now available for purchase from private retail and select online outlets.

"With Figr products already available in the other prairie provinces, we're thrilled to enter Manitoba as we get even closer to achieving our goal of becoming a national brand," said Harvey Carroll, President of Figr Brands, Inc. "We grow cannabis with the farming wisdom of fifth generation Canadian farmers, so we've learned a thing or two about what it takes to produce products with quality in mind – and we're excited to share that with more Canadians."

As consumers in Manitoba are introduced to Figr products, they can find product information, including where and when the cannabis was harvested, how long it was cured, its terpene and cannabinoid profiles, and more, using the track-and-trace program, SENTRI℠, available to consumers through the Figr Budtender app* or online via Figr's website (www.figr.com/en/quality).

Figr's products are now available in nine Canadian provinces through retail locations and select online stores, including Prince Edward Island (Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation), Nova Scotia (Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation), New Brunswick (Cannabis New Brunswick), Ontario (Ontario Cannabis Store), British Columbia (BC Cannabis Stores), Newfoundland and Labrador (Cannabis NL), Saskatchewan, Alberta (Alberta Cannabis), and Manitoba.

*Figr Budtender app is available for Apple and Android devices.

About Figr

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About SENTRI℠

SENTRI is a traceability platform that combines technology, people and processes to provide insight into a product's source-to-market journey. SENTRI is a proprietary tool designed and maintained by Pyxus, a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers.

