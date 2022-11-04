Fighting the Flu Begins with You - Book online or walk-in to get your Flu vaccine at your local Rexall

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Rexall® is launching its annual flu vaccine campaign, to remind Canadians of the importance of protecting themselves and their loved ones from getting the flu and spreading it to others.

The influenza (flu) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent illness and related complications during the flu season. Starting this month, Canadians can book appointments online or simply walk into their local Rexall to receive their flu shot, in preparation for an increase in respiratory viruses heading into the colder months.

Young Woman Gets Vaccinated (CNW Group/Rexall)

"We know that it takes a community effort to protect each other from the flu," said Mona Sabharwal, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services. "Not only can our pharmacists play an active role in protecting our patients, but the COVID-19 pandemic has also shown us that technology is a critical enabler for mass vaccination in our communities. For every 20 flu vaccines administered, we can prevent one active case of the flu from spreading within a community, which is increasingly important to help protect those most vulnerable populations. We know that Canadians are relying on us to get flu shots, and we're ready to serve our communities once again this flu season."

Getting vaccinated against the flu every year is an important part of keeping Canadians healthy. The vaccine not only protects individuals against some strains of the virus, but also reduces the severity of symptoms for those who do get the flu. To prevent co-infection of COVID-19 and influenza, Canadians are encouraged to get both the flu vaccine and the new bi-valent COVID-19 booster this fall. People can safely receive both their flu and a COVID-19 booster dose during the same vaccination appointment.

Rexall makes it easy to book a vaccine online through www.rexall.ca/flu. In the safety and comfort of their home, patients can book an appointment at one of our 400 community pharmacies and fill out all the necessary vaccination consent forms online and once immunized, view their records directly through Rexall's loyalty and wellness app, Be Well™. As a bonus, all new patients who connect their account to a local Rexall Pharmacy on the Be Well™ app may be eligible to receive additional loyalty points.

Let's do our part and keep Canadians safe by scheduling your flu vaccination at Rexall today. For more details on our vaccinations and the Be Well™ Program, visit http://rexall.ca

