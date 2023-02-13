Fight to Freeze Beer Taxes Gains an Iconic Canadian Ally

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On Feb. 15 – Flag Day in Canada – a legendary national icon will take to the nation's airwaves to support an immediate freeze on beer taxes.

Who? What? Which celebrated luminary will help rally Canadians in favour of a freeze on federal beer taxes? Canadians are encouraged to follow Beer Canada's social channels for clues to the icon's identity.

Did you know that Canadians already pay the highest taxes on beer in the G7? Yet, the federal government is on track to raise its beer taxes by another 6.3% on April 1, 2023, the biggest increase in 40 years – at the same time as the cost of living for Canadian families has already soared.

On behalf of Canadians, Beer Canada is calling on Ottawa to call off the tax hike and freeze beer taxes now.

ABOUT BEER CANADA

Beer Canada is the sole national inclusive voice advocating on behalf of Canadian brewers of all sizes and regions and Canadian beer consumers.

Beer Canada's member companies brew 90% of all beer consumed by Canadians annually. The production, distribution and sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $14 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.

Beer Canada promotes moderate and responsible consumption by those of the legal age and is the authoritative source for data & information on the Canadian beer Industry.

Karine Cousineau, VP, Strategic Communications - Beer Canada, [email protected]