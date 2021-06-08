QUÉBEC, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The raccoon rabies situation in southern Québec and south of the U.S. border has improved significantly in recent years, and the ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) has announced that it will cease the application of vaccine bait spreading operations in Montérégie. However, enhanced surveillance operations in the Estrie and Montérégie regions are maintained.

Vaccine baits were distributed annually to immunize raccoons, skunks and foxes against raccoon rabies, thereby protecting human health. In 2016, the MFFP began to reduce the area covered by these spreading operations, as control efforts in Québec and the United States pushed rabies cases southward, reducing the threat of reintroduction in Québec. In addition, no cases have been reported in Québec since the only case detected in 2015, so no vaccination operations will be carried out in 2021. Nevertheless, raccoon vaccination operations continue in the states of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, allowing raccoon rabies to be pushed south and protecting Québec from reintroduction.

Continuation of enhanced surveillance in Estrie and Montérégie

Although the risk of a return of raccoon rabies in Québec has been declining significantly since 2015, the Montérégie and Estrie regions continue to be considered areas at risk of reintroduction because of their proximity to the cases detected in the United States each year. Enhanced surveillance operations, which will be continuing in 2021, are now considered an effective and sufficient means to continue the fight against raccoon rabies in Québec. However, in order to ensure proper surveillance and to detect rabies quickly, public contribution remains essential. When this disease is circulating in an area, reports from citizens are the best tool for the early detection of affected wildlife.

Citizens who live in these two regions can contribute significantly to the fight against raccoon rabies. We encourage them to report the presence of raccoons, skunks and foxes that are already dead or that appear disoriented, injured, abnormally aggressive or paralyzed by calling 1-877-346-6763 or by completing the online form at Québec.ca/raccoonrabies.

Health and safety reminders

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal or have come into contact with its saliva, wash the wound with soap and water for at least 10 minutes, even if it seems minor. Promptly contact Info-Santé 811 to ensure a proper follow-up.

Never approach an unknown wild or domestic animal, even if it seems inoffensive.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals on your property (e.g., putting your outdoor garbage out of animals' reach, avoiding feeding pets outside of the house).

Avoid moving nuisance wildlife because you could spread diseases such as rabies to other territories.

Consult a veterinarian to get your pet vaccinated against rabies or if your pet has been in contact with a wild animal that may transmit rabies.

Highlights

Rabies is a contagious and fatal disease that can affect all mammals. Thus, it can be transmitted to humans by infected animals. In addition to raccoon rabies, other variants of rabies circulate in Québec, including in bats and, in northern Québec, in foxes. Therefore, caution must be exercised at all times and with all mammal species.

The Plan to fight raccoon rabies has been in effect since 2006, following the discovery of the first raccoon rabies case in Québec.

Québec has been working with neighbouring U.S. states and provinces for many years. The goal of these joint and concerted efforts is to eliminate raccoon rabies from northeastern North America .

. The deployment of a contingency plan is defined and allows for a rapid response to the detection of raccoon rabies in Québec or near its borders. The purpose of this plan is to contain and limit the spread of raccoon rabies.

