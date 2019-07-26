Fifth Annual Walk for Hunger in Peel and GTA

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Sai Dham Food Bank will be inaugurating their 5th Annual Walk For Hunger on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The Walk For Hunger is an initiative where patrons and volunteers walk to raise awareness about hunger and funds to support programs across Peel and Greater Toronto Area that help elderly senior and disabled residents access food!

Sai Dham Food Bank is the first and only food Bank that has taken this initiative 5 years ago when they realized that these seniors and disabled residents are unable to go to the regular food banks on their own to fulfill their needs to prevent hunger.

"Our seniors have done their part and now it is our time to serve them. We will keep our best to make sure our seniors and people with physical disabilities do not go to bed hungry," said Vishal Khanna, Founder of Sai Dham Food Bank.

The Walk For Hunger started in 2015 with the mission of serving the Peel and GTA which helps deliver food to 250 Peel/GTA families and 300 Peel children each month along with supporting many meal programs in the community.

You Are Invited for the WALK FOR HUNGER Press Conference.

PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILS:

Sunday, July 28, 2019

11 am - 1 pm

Ancila Indian Cuisine

6905 Millcreek Dr #11, Mississauga, ON L5N 6A3

Walk Date: Saturday, August 31, 2019 Time: 9 AM - 1 PM Location: Mississauga - Brampton - Malton (Route TBA)

The registrations open on July 28th and 500- 1000 patrons are expected to take part in the walk.

"Hunger has no religion. We are trying so that every ethnic group can come together and be one. Understanding their absolute necessity, Sai Dham started the initiative to deliver food at their doorstep, trying our best to provide healthy non perishable items keeping their health in mind," said Subhra Mukherjee, Co-founder of Sai Dham Food Bank.

Sai Dham Food Bank was founded by Subhra Mukherjee and Vishal Khanna in 2012. Their belief that "no one should go hungry" is reflected in their tireless work alongside Sai Dham Food Bank volunteers who are dedicated to providing healthy food to those who are less fortunate. Sai Dham Food Bank is open 24-hour and is currently serving the Peel and Greater Toronto Area. In the last six years Sai Dham Food Bank has delivered over two million pounds of food. Earlier this year only over 6000 children got one month of free breakfast delivered to Peel schools.

SOURCE Sai Dham Food Bank

For further information: please visit www.saidhamfoodbank.com and www.walkforhunger.ca or call Vishal Khanna directly at (647) 291-3838.